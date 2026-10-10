How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Home Matchup vs. Illinois

Two teams in serious need of something to feel good about are meeting on Saturday in East Lansing.

Michigan State (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) has lost three games in a row by at least three possessions. Illinois (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) is coming off a bad home loss to Purdue, a team that entered last week on a 19-game losing streak against Big Ten teams. This is also MSU's homecoming game, adding some additional pressure to get a victory for the Spartans. Here's how you can watch the game on TV or listen on the radio.

TV Info

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks around before a game against Nebraska. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kickoff Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Streaming: FOX One

Announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play); Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State’s Tre Bell CB Rodney Bullard Jr., right, runs after a catch as Nebraska’s Victor Evans III closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 178 or 232 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 956

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Fast Preview of Illinois

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois is a squad that has certainly taken a step back from last season. The Fighting Illini finished 2025 with a 9-4 record, though finishing unranked after beginning the year No. 12 in the AP Poll may have been a minor disappointment.

The worry is just making a bowl game now. Illinois has lost all three of its games against Power Four opponents thus far, losing at home to Duke in Week 2, at then-No. 7 Ohio State in Week 4, and at home against Purdue in Week 5. The Fighting Illini were favorites against both the Blue Devils and the Boilermakers.

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) passes the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois' issues have largely been on defense this season. The Fighting Illini actually parted ways with defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck after just four games. They switched to a 3-3-5 defense this year because of a lack of NIL dollars for defensive linemen, per head coach Bret Bielema, and it just hasn't worked well. Illinois' defense has only three sacks all season, and it ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten in pass defense.

The Fighting Illini offense boasts quarterback Katin Houser , a former Spartan who started seven games in 2023. Wide receiver Collin Dixon is the big name to know, though. He's in the top 10 nationally for receiving yards (548), and he's already caught eight touchdown passes this year. MSU's secondary is still dealing with some injuries, so who covers Dixon and how he does will be a key part of this one.