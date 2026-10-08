MSU AD Bartholomae Making Big Statements on Football NIL Strategy

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State's new-ish athletic director is aiming to secure better funding for his football program.

Dan Bartholomae sent out a letter to MSU fans on Wednesday afternoon, a few days ahead of the Spartans' homecoming matchup with Illinois. MSU football has lost three straight games and likely faces another roster upheaval . The team's NIL efforts were rated in the bottom half of the Big Ten by The Athletic a few weeks ago at between $21 and 25 million. Bartholomae is looking to change that.

Bartholomae's Words

Michigan State’s Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae claps before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Football must be resourced to be competitive immediately, and they will be," Bartholomae wrote. "Providing those resources as we build towards the future is my primary focus every day. This includes resources for roster development AND other football priorities such as Spartan Stadium renovations. We can’t just pick one – they both must be addressed."

To get the money cannon loaded, Bartholomae is also recognizing that there probably needs to be more transparency about how Michigan State athletics is operating in this chaotic, Wild West-like era of college sports.

Michigan State Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae, left, talks with women’s soccer head coach Jeff Hosler after the Spartans 1-0 victory over Loyola on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This primarily centers on Spartan Ventures, the department's recently launched affiliated company designed to simplify brand and NIL deals, and "For Sparta," the school's financial campaign for funds meant to renovate Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center, and other athletic landmarks around campus.

Nearly all of Greg Williams' $401 million donation in December 2025 went to these two things: $290 million was earmarked for "For Sparta," and another $100 million was a Spartan Ventures seed investment.

Michigan State athletic director Dan Bartholomae on the sidelines of MSU's football game vs. Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Buy-in from our community will only be achieved if we are clear about our vision and explain our decisions," Bartholomae wrote. "Transparency will allow staff and fans to feel invested in our initiatives. From there, success will follow."

"The two most pressing areas that need more explanation are Spartan Ventures and FOR SPARTA. While both initiatives serve to benefit Spartan Athletics, there’s a great opportunity for more transparency, direction and clarity. And while I sense urgency in the need for that, it needs to be genuine, true to my own leadership style and in strategic alignment with our goals. As we formalize the direction for our future, I look forward to offering more information in the months ahead."

Outlook for MSU's NIL Situation

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Fitzgerald's next transfer portal class will reveal a lot about the kind of resources he has to work with at Michigan State. He's used to fighting with one hand tied behind his back, at least resource-wise, from his time at Northwestern, but part of what is supposed to make the Fitzgerald experiment so interesting is what he would do with a little bit more at MSU.

Even NU is catching up (or really even surpassing) the Spartans in that regard. The previously mentioned article from The Athletic has Northwestern's roster also valued in the $21-25 million range, and the Wildcats definitely have a stadium advantage with the recent grand opening of the new Ryan Field.

Impact of the 'Protect College Sports Act'

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another thing to keep a close eye on is the Protect College Sports Act, which passed the Senate about a week ago by a 77-22 vote and is waiting to be voted on in the House of Representatives.

Currently, schools are limited to spending about $21.5 million per year in direct revenue-sharing with athletics. If the Protect College Sports Act became law, that "cap" would rise to about $48 million. Bartholomae wants to see Michigan State reach that number.

Dan Bartholomae, the new Michigan State University Director of Athletics and Vice President, speaks during his introductory press conference, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We need to do better there across the board [on NIL and revenue-sharing] -- revenue sports and non-revenue sports," Bartholomae said on Sept. 30 during an appearance on 'Staudt on Sports'. "If we want to be serious about winning -- and I want to be serious about winning, I know our coaches want to be serious about winning -- we can't play around and say, 'Well, we'll just try to get to the cap.' We need to be at the cap."

"We're not there. We need to get there by next year, and there's a number of sports where I'm having conversations with those coaches today to put them in the position to be successful while they're recruiting for next year."

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Dan Bartholomae, MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics sings the fight song with the football team after their win over Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bartholomae doesn't explicitly talk about the football team there, but it's easy to deduce that's what he's mostly talking about after Wednesday's letter. Whatever the leap in funds is for Fitzgerald, it needs to be significant. MSU likely will have to overpay for quality players after several losing seasons in a row, and the required number to be competitive keeps rising across the country.

Really, a tough but doable target for Bartholomae with football is probably in that upper-30 million range. That feels like an area where Fitzgerald could retain the players who need to be retained while also getting some potential difference-makers in the portal this coming winter.