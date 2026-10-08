5 Illinois Players Michigan State Must Be Ready For

Michigan State is very much in a "must-win" situation this weekend.

The Spartans (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) have lost three in a row, and Illinois (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) is about as gettable a team as it gets at home. Another loss for MSU here, and a spiral and even lengthier losing streak would feel even more inevitable. The Fighting Illini, while playing below expectations this season, have a couple of interesting players to know before Saturday's game.

QB Katin Houser

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The discussion here begins with quarterback Katin Houser . He was Michigan State's starting QB for the final seven games of the 2023 season. Houser transferred out after Jonathan Smith was hired (and the subsequent portal addition of Aidan Chiles) and landed at East Carolina. He grew a lot in his two seasons there, going from losing a quarterback battle before his first year there to throwing for 3,300 yards in his second.

That big year at ECU opened the door for Houser to return to the Power Four. He's been up and down at times for Illinois this year, but the stats still paint a picture of a pretty solid quarterback. Houser has thrown for 1,246 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions through five games and as many starts. He's not as mobile as the last two quarterbacks Michigan State has faced in Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea or Wisconsin's Colton Joseph, but Houser may have more arm talent than both.

WR Collin Dixon

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) reacts after a catch and run during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois' best player, by perhaps a decent margin, is wide receiver Collin Dixon. He's completely burst onto the scene this year and is already at 40 catches, 546 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns through five games. That's five more catches, just two fewer yards, and three more scores than Dixon had in 13 games last season for the Fighting Illini.

Dixon will be a problem for Michigan State's secondary, which has dealt with plenty of injuries lately. The Spartans' most reliable corner, Tyran Chappell, has missed the team's last two games due to injury. Key backups Keshawn Williams and NiJhay Burt also missed last week's game against Wisconsin. MSU has been susceptible to giving up some longer pass plays this year, so getting as close to full strength as possible is key in this game.

RB Aidan Laughery

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) runs the ball during the first half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois' biggest threat in the run game is Aidan Laughery. He actually has five fewer carries than teammate Ca'Lil Valentine, but Laughery is the Illini's leading rusher by nearly 100 yards. Laughery's 7.1 yards per carry this season ranks fifth in the Big Ten among those with at least 30 rushes. He also ran for 113 yards at Ohio State two weeks ago.

Michigan State's front seven needs a bounce-back game after Wisconsin ran all over them. Much of that was the quarterback, Joseph, but who carries the ball matters little when the box score shows 228 total rushing yards.

DL Will Holmes

Sep 19, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Will Holmes (24) and teammate and linebacker Ismael Kante (26) rush Southern Illinois Salukis quarterback DJ Williams (1) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois' defense is pretty weak -- the Fighting Illini dismissed their defensive coordinator after the Ohio State game -- and the Fighting Illini rarely put opposing quarterbacks under much pressure with their unusual 3-3-5 formation. Will Holmes is Illinois' best defensive lineman, though. He's caused 16 pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus . Nobody else on the team has registered more than half that.

Holmes is a Utah State transfer who will typically line up against the other team's right tackle. The normal three-man rush should give Alessio Milivojevic some time in the pocket, as two rushers should get double-teamed, leaving only one lineman to win a one-on-one battle. Unless Illinois starts dialing up a lot of unusual rushes or blitzes, Milivojevic should have plenty of time to look downfield.

S Matthew Bailey

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brock Boyd (11) is knocked out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Illinois' top secondary player is safety Matthew Bailey. He leads the Fighting Illini with 37 total tackles. Bailey also had an 88-yard pick-six against FCS opponent Southern Illinois during Week 3. Bailey has only been targeted in coverage seven times this year, according to PFF, and he's only allowed three catches for 38 yards.

Bailey has a lot of freedom in this Illinois defense. He usually plays in the middle of the field and can play center field a bit, but he often rolls into the box to become a bigger part of the run defense. Michigan State will have to knowwhere he is every snap.