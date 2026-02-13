How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Interesting Test at Wisconsin

One of the longer breaks for Michigan State basketball this season is about to end.

Tenth-ranked MSU has had five days to rest and prepare after last Saturday's win against then-No. 5 Illinois. Now, the Spartans (20-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) are back in action for an interesting matchup against Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) on the road in Madison.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches the action from the sideline during a game vs. Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Just like Michigan State is, the Badgers are coming off an overtime win against the Fighting Illini, too. Wisconsin went into Champaign and took Illinois down, 92-90, on Tuesday night. The Badgers also have a win at now-No. 2 Michigan, so elite opponents don't seem to scare them very much.

Here's how you can watch this interesting matchup between MSU and Wisconsin:

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) drives past UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the second half of their game Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat UCLA 80-72.

More on Wisconsin, Friday's Matchup

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center.

What has been interesting about UW's season is how up and down it has been. The Badgers' road victories over the Wolverines and the Fighting Illini are two of the best wins in the country, but those are actually their only Quad 1 victories, with Wisconsin having a 2-6 Q1 record for the whole season and currently being ranked 37th in the NCAA's NET rankings.

For some additional reference, Michigan State doesn't have a win really even close to the quality of those two elite wins for Wisconsin, but the Spartans currently have a 7-3 record during Quad 1 opportunities.

There is also a "Quad 1-A" classification, too, which is the upper half of Q1. MSU is 2-3 in those opportunities, its wins being against Illinois and now-No. 11 North Carolina. Getting a win on the road against Wisconsin, a projected 8 or 9 seed currently, would be a nice addition to the Spartans' resume.

Wisconsin has two key guards to know. Point guard Nick Boyd leads the team in scoring and ranks fifth in the Big Ten at 20.2 points per game. Two-man John Blackwell, a Michigan native, also solidifies the Badgers' backcourt --- he averages 18.7 points per game (eighth in the Big Ten).

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half at State Farm Center.

