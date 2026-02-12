These 3 Badgers Present Big Challenges for MSU on Friday

Friday's matchup has gotten a bit juicier.

No. 10 Michigan State (20-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) is headed to Madison to face Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4). The Badgers have been up and down this season, but are suddenly feeling good about themselves after upsetting No. 8 Illinois on the road in overtime on Tuesday night. MSU, of course, most recently took down the Fighting Illini in overtime as well, but that game was a home game for the Spartans.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. slaps hands with fans after the Spartans overtime win over Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin only has a 2-6 record during Quad 1 games, but those two wins came at No. 2 Michigan and Illinois. It's as good of a pair of wins for any team in the country, especially a team that's currently unranked, so the threat is certainly there for UW.

There are three players who lead the way for the Badgers. Here's a breakdown of each of them and how they pose a challenge for Michigan State in this one:

G Nick Boyd

Jan 10, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The star for Wisconsin is point guard Nick Boyd. He's averaging a team-best 20.2 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Boyd used to play for now-Michigan head coach Dusty May at Florida Atlantic and was a starter on that 2022-23 Owls squad that made the Final Four.

Ironically enough, FAU's run ended in the national semifinal to San Diego State on a do-or-die buzzer beater. After one more season at Florida Atlantic, Boyd made his way over to play for the Aztecs for a year before landing with Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility as a sixth-year senior. Boyd is still eligible because his true freshman season was during COVID, and then he redshirted the following season.

G John Blackwell

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) drives past UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the second half of their game Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat UCLA 80-72. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second on the Badgers in scoring is two-guard John Blackwell. A Bloomfield Hills, Mich. native who attended Brother Rice, you kick yourself and wish MSU hadn't allowed Blackwell to leave the state. He finished as a three-star prospect ranked 211th overall in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Blackwell was certainly under-recruited; Wisconsin is his only power conference offer listed on 247Sports.

So far this season, Blackwell has averaged 18.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He can really shoot it --- he's making about 37% of his shots from behind the arc on about seven attempts per game. Both Boyd and Blackwell get to the line a lot --- nearly 12 combined free throw attempts per game --- so the Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jordan Scott assignments in this one will be interesting for Michigan State.

F Nolan Winter

Wisconsin's Nolan Winter (31) celebrates a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also keep an eye out for Wisconsin's five-man: Nolan Winter. Listed at 7-foot-0, Winter is both a problem on the glass and with his ability to stretch the floor.

So far this season, he's averaged a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game. His three-point percentage isn't tremendous, down at 32.9% for the season, but it's good enough that it will draw MSU's Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler away from the paint defensively a bit.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is shown during the first half of their game against Central Michigan Monday, December 22, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

