How to Watch, Listen to MSU at Oregon

The 10th-ranked Spartans handled Washington , 80-63, on Saturday. Now they've headed one state south to Eugene to take on Oregon. MSU enters 16-2 overall and 6-1 against Big Ten opponents; the Ducks are 8-10 and 1-6, respectively.

It's been a down year for Oregon. It's already matched its loss total from the entirety of last season. Still, road games are never free wins in the Big Ten. The Ducks actually had a lead at halftime during their last game against now-No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

Tip-Off: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT/local)

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play); Miles Simon (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Michigan State enters Tuesday's game winners of four consecutive games. The Ducks have a streak of identical length, but in the opposite direction. Their only Big Ten win was a road victory against Maryland, and the Terrapins only stand at 1-6 during conference play now.

Oregon was actually a team that entered the season with a fair amount of preseason hype. It received enough votes in the preseason AP Poll that it began the season as the second team off the top 25. The Ducks beat some inferior opponents to start 4-0, but then went 0-3 at the Players Era Festival and haven't really recovered.

It has not helped that they now have to do without starting point guard Jackson Shelstad, who reportedly might miss the remainder of the season. Shelstad was averaging 15.6 points per game this season prior to his injury. That's a lot of production to lose from a primary ball handler.

There has also been a major hit to Oregon's frontcourt. Fifth-year center Nate Bittle, listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds, is the Ducks' leading scorer. He's averaging 16.3 points per game so far, as well as 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He can also stretch the defense as a 36.9% shooter from behind the arc.

