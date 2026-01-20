Inter lock horns with Arsenal in back-to-back Champions League campaigns, having edged past the Gunners 1–0 during last season’s league phase.

The Nerazzurri, now led by Cristian Chivu, sit atop Serie A, having relinquished the scudetto to Napoli during Simone Inzaghi’s swan song in Milan. Arsenal, meanwhile, are table-toppers of their own, and their advantage over the chasing pack is a healthy seven points.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been perfect in Europe up to this point, and a 3–0 win over Club Brugge last month saw the Gunners secure their place in the round of 16. Inter had been perfect through four games, but consecutive defeats leave them with work to do to join Arsenal in the next phase.

While Arteta is seeking to avenge last season’s defeat with what will likely be a shuffled starting XI, Inter, who have won five of their previous six, have more on the line in Gameweek 7.

Here’s how to catch the action on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Inter vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Milan, Italy

: Milan, Italy Stadium : San Siro

: San Siro Date : Tuesday, Jan. 20

: Tuesday, Jan. 20 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : João Pedro da Silva Pinheiro (POR)

: João Pedro da Silva Pinheiro (POR) VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)

How to Watch Inter vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

The upcoming Champions League clash will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Arsenal have appeared on Amazon’s Tuesday night slot on multiple occasions this season.

Elsewhere, Paramount+ is the sole provider in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV are both offering streams for those tuning in from Canada.

FOX One is the only streaming option available for those catching the game in Mexico.

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Inter, Arsenal?

Inter wrap up their league phase campaign with a tough test away from home at Borussia Dortmund, thus placing greater onus on Tuesday’s game. Before that, Chivu’s men welcome the newly promoted Pisa to San Siro. The visitors are down in 19th in Serie A.

Arsenal host Kairat Almaty in north London in their final league phase outing, and that fixture arrives in the aftermath of Manchester United’s trip to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

