How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Monaco on TV, Live Stream

After securing an uncomfortable La Liga victory over Levante at the weekend, Real Madrid are back in action at an unhappy Santiago Bernabéu for Monaco’s visit in the Champions League.

It’s the first meeting between these two teams in this competition since the 2003–04 quarter-finals, when Madrid loanee Fernando Morientes inspired the Ligue 1 outfit to an away goals triumph over two legs.

Tuesday’s clash doesn’t quite boast such high stakes, although Madrid can all but seal their place in the round of 16, despite losing two league phase outings under Xabi Alonso’s watch.

This is Álvaro Arbeloa’s managerial bow in the competition, and he’s lining up against the already under-fire Sébastien Pocognoli, who hasn’t exactly set the world alight since succeeding Adi Hütter in the autumn. The visitors are 19th in the league phase table, with their spot in the playoffs under threat.

Here’s how you can watch this Champions League clash on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Monaco Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Venue : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date : Tuesday, Jan. 20

: Tuesday, Jan. 20 Kick-off time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Espen Andreas Eskås (NOR)

Espen Andreas Eskås (NOR) VAR: Pol van Boekel NED

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Monaco on TV and Live Stream

TNT Sports will broadcast Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League fixture in both the United Kingdom and Mexico. In the UK, the game is being shown on TNT Sports 2, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

For those tuning in from Mexico, you can stream the game on TNT Go, and it’s also being broadcast by HBO Max.

There’s an array of streaming options in the United States, including Paramount+. For Spanish speakers, TUDN, UniMás and Univision have got you covered.

DAZN and fuboTV are your options in Canada.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

What’s Next for Real Madrid, Monaco?

Arbeloa has a couple of significant fixtures upcoming, although a win here will likely dampen the importance of Madrid’s Gameweek 8 league phase clash at Benfica, who are led by former boss José Mourinho.

At the weekend, Los Blancos travel to Villarreal in La Liga. The Yellow Submarine currently sit third in the table but were beaten by Real Betis last time out and are seven points adrift of Madrid.

Monaco may need a result when they host Juventus in their final league phase outing next week, and Pocognoli will want to relieve the pressure on his shoulders when his side travel to Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Saturday evening.

