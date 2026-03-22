Why MSU's Trey Fort Enjoying Every Moment of Tournament Run

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- Trey Fort had only been a part of one March Madness game before this season. It was a loss to... Michigan State.

Fort was at Mississippi State two seasons ago when the Bulldogs were matched up with the Spartans during the first round of the 2024 tourney. Michigan State won with some separation, 69-51, and Fort only played one minute. He went down to Samford last season before coming back up to the high-major level with the Spartans this season.

What Fort Said

Michigan State's Trey Fort locks in on defense against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There were plenty of times it did not seem like Fort's time at MSU would end up working out. There were two games towards the end of the season where Tom Izzo never put him in the game. Alas, he provided a spark during Michigan State's Big Ten Tournament game vs. UCLA, and that's translated into the tournament. Fort had 12 points off the bench for the Spartans during their 77-69 second-round win over Louisville, hitting multiple big threes.

"This is why you choose Michigan State," Fort said after advancing to the Sweet Sixteen with a 77-69 win over Louisville on Saturday. "My first time in this tournament, I was playing against these guys, and you know how good it feels to be on this side? It feels amazing."

Michigan State's Trey Fort defends an inbounds pass during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"We've had great moments throughout the entire season, but times like this during March, when the whole world is watching you, it's the biggest tournament. For us to be able to come out here and do this, it's the best feeling in the world. We're playing the game that we love. We don't want to be doing anything else."

Fort has shown some real resilience throughout his college career and this season. He's spending his sixth season of college basketball at his sixth different school. There have to be some special circumstances for Izzo to take a player like Fort. His head coach at UT Martin died unexpectedly just before his true freshman year, and there appear to be a few other, more private reasons as to why Izzo accepted him from the portal last offseason.

"It just shows he didn't come entitled, but he definitely learned real quick, entitlement doesn't work at our place," Izzo said about Fort. "And just give him credit, man, for constantly working."

Fort is in that perhaps-unenviable position where he simply doesn't know when it will be over until it's over. That's also true for four-year guys like Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper , but those guys will always have last year's Big Ten title and Elite Eight run that they can reflect on, as far as March goes.

Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) screams as he gets introduced as a member of the starting lineup before a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fort Wants To Keep Growing

This is as good as it gets for Fort. His only other Division I postseason experience was that March Madness loss to his current school and then also a one-and-done NIT appearance at Samford last season.

"I feel like there's always another level," Fort also said. "One thing my dad and just people behind me always told me, 'if you feel like you made it somewhere, start over.' I've had a lot of ups and downs, but it just keeps me going. There's challenges, but that should make you stronger. You should never fold when it comes to the ups and downs. Your team needs you, your coach needs you, and they just want what's best for you."