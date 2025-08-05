Most Important MSU Defenders Entering 2025
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to improve on the defensive side of the football this upcoming season.
In just a few weeks, MSU will take on Western Michigan, kicking off Jonathan Smith’s second season in East Lansing. His and Joe Rossi’s defense did some good things at times last season, but it fell apart down the stretch.
Smith and his staff made moves in the offseason to add more impact defensive players, and we will soon see if those moves were enough to turn things around and get MSU back to a bowl game.
Some of the transfers the Spartans brought in should be important, but returning talent will be equally as crucial. Who are the team’s most important defenders?
Let’s break down the Spartans who will make or break the season on defense.
Linebacker Jordan Hall
Taking back the starting middle linebacker job, this staff will lean on Hall to be a leader.
Hall took a back seat to Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner last season, seeing his snap count drop by more than half in his sophomore season. With those two players now gone, Hall is the team’s unquestioned top linebacker.
Hall will wear the green dot for Rossi’s defense, as helmet communication made its way to college football last season. Calling the defense from the field will be Hall’s responsibility, so the staff needs him to play well.
Cornerback Joshua Eaton
Eaton took the top cornerback spot when he arrived in December, and no one has come close to taking it from him.
The former Oklahoma and Texas State defensive back transferred to MSU during the winter window, making a strong impression as an experienced leader. His length and athleticism should allow him to cause many problems for opposing receivers.
With the rest of the cornerback room uncertain, the team will rely on Eaton to be a consistent presence and a vocal leader for the secondary. If he can, the other corners will fall in line behind him.
Safety Malik Spencer
The staff needs Spencer to have a bounce-back year, and Spencer needs it for himself, too.
Dealing with a few injuries and not performing as well as he did in 2023, Spencer must have a bounce-back year in his final season as a Spartan. He is one of the most talented defenders on the team, and he must show that.
Spencer is also experienced, and like Eaton, he must be a leader for the young defenders in the secondary. Don’t be surprised to see him step up and set an example for this Spartan defense.
