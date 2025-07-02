Why MSU's Eaton Will Thrive as CB1
The Michigan State Spartans struggled defensively at the end of the 2024 season.
Poor defensive execution led MSU to miss a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Jonathan Smith and his staff knew their team could not replicate that performance in 2025.
So, Smith and secondary coach Blue Adams hit the transfer portal for secondary help. MSU added potential impact players at cornerback and safety.
Among them was Joshua Eaton from Texas State. After a stop at Oklahoma, Eaton shined in the Sun Belt for the last two seasons.
Eaton enters his sixth and final season in college, looking to make an impact in East Lansing. As soon as he got to campus, he impressed the staff and earned the mantle of the team’s top cornerback.
Will Eaton shine as a leader on and off the football field? It’s hard to think he won’t.
Through five collegiate seasons, Eaton has totaled 56 tackles, three for loss, five passes defended, and a sack. However, he has not recorded an interception.
Eaton has a chance to record his first career interception during MSU’s non-conference schedule. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 15 receptions on 36 targets and allowed just one touchdown in coverage.
Eaton is 6-foot-1 and weighs 187 pounds, giving him height and length to bother some of the Big Ten’s top receivers. He is a competitor who will make Saturday afternoons long for whoever lines up across from him.
The Spartans lost top cornerback Charles Brantley in the transfer portal in the offseason, and they needed to find a replacement. They quickly identified Eaton as the player who could be that.
There may not be many other cornerbacks on MSU’s roster who can take the CB1 mantle from Eaton. Many of the Spartans’ other corners are young and unproven, and they need a player like Eaton to guide the way for the rest of the young Spartans.
MSU’s cornerback play has been poor for the last few seasons, and the Spartans' coaching staff is leaning on Eaton to lead the way.
If he can remain healthy and play at a high level, MSU could finally return to a bowl game in 2025.
