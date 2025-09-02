MSU's Problem That Jonathan Smith Wants to Have
There are many different issues that a head coach of a football program is going to deal with each and every season, but Michigan State's Jonathan Smith has one problem that most coaches would like to have on their plates.
During MSU's 23-6 victory over Western Michigan on Friday, nine players, excluding Aidan Chiles, had either a rush attempt or a reception. Several players received the ball less than they are accustomed to, though.
Quiet Performances vs. WMU
Jack Velling
MSU's senior tight end didn't get very involved during the Week 1 contest, only making one catch for three yards. One part of the issue could very well be that Velling had been dealing with an injury a bit during fall camp and hadn't had much practice time as other members of the offense.
Chrishon McCray
One of Michigan State's new transfer portal additions at wide receiver also didn't really get the ball much. McCray got his first reception as a Spartan for 28 yards during the fourth quarter but just missed out on a touchdown earlier in the game when Chiles just barely overthrew him.
What makes this a good problem
"In fairness, Jack, he missed a decent amount of camp, so he's working his way back into it," Smith said on Monday when asked about how MSU can get Velling more involved. "But we do feel like he moved around -- just watching him on the tape, he moved around well. We'd love his part to grow as a factor in the pass game. Had some stuff in the run game that actually looked pretty good.
"And you'd like to have the problem of multiple guys you want to see the ball. Because I would have liked, you know, Nick (Marsh), love to see him get a few more touches. McCray had the big crease; I'd love to see him get a few more touches. The way Makhi (Frazier) was carrying the ball; you'd love to get more carries.
"We've got the keep spreading the wealth, but Jack would be a part of that."
At the end of the day, there is only one football to hand off or pass around, and there is a very finite number of plays Michigan State can run every week.
That's what makes the problem of give each player the number of touches they deserve good. Wide receiver is arguably MSU's top position group, and Frazier and Brandon Tullis both made a big statement with their play against WMU. For the coaching staff and Chiles taking the snap, there really isn't an incorrect answer on who the give the ball to.
Michigan State's next game and opportunity to keep "spreading the wealth" is against Boston College on Saturday.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' win over Western Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.