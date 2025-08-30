Was MSU Holding Back on Exposing Star Receiver?
Michigan State was a little conservative with its offense in its win over Western Michigan on Friday night.
A lot of screens, not a whole lot of attempts downfield.
And not a lot of sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh was showcased, which was rather surprising to the Spartan faithful who were eager to see the star receiver shine in his second-year debut.
Marsh finished Friday's contest with just 32 yards on five receptions. He did find the end zone, but the receiving effort was led by fellow receiver Omari Kelly, the transfer senior from Middle Tennessee State.
After the game, coach Jonathan Smith was asked if they had held back on exposing Marsh.
"Not in the first half, no," Smith answered. "I mean, we threw him a touchdown. But we got to continue to find - I think, both Nick, and then you guys saw a little bit of Omari, what he can do. (Chrishon) McCray had a decent over-route catch. Those guys can do some stuff with the ball, and we got to continue to find ways, more ways, just get more explosive. Let's face it, in the pass game, I think we had -- completion percentage is whatever, but the amount of yards with it is not where we want to be."
Ultimately, it seems the Spartans just utilized their weapons, which was what was expected from this season. And at the same time, junior quarterback Aidan Chiles only threw 23 passes, and the pass blocking up front was glaringly underwhelming.
The positive takeaway
As talented as Kelly is, teams are likely preparing for Marsh before they consider the veteran transfer. To him, that doesn't really matter.
"I can't really say anything negative about it because it doesn't make my life any easier," Kelly said. "At the end of the day, I still need to go out there and do my job."
If fans want to look on the bright side, they should feel encouraged about what they have with Kelly as another option.
"It felt good to get opportunities to showcase what I can do in front of everybody," he said. "I appreciate the offensive line and everyone else helping me get those opportunities."
