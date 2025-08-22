WATCH: A Look into 'Meet the Spartans' 2025
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State fans took to Spartan Stadium to meet their beloved Spartans on Thursday when Michigan State football hosted its "Meet the Spartans" event for the first time since 2019. It had previously gone for 17 consecutive years.
Fans got to meet coach Jonathan Smith, players, cheerleaders, Sparty and Zeke the Wonder Dog, see the inside of the stadium from field level, try some of the new concessions and purchase some new merchandise.
Below is a look into the event:
Smith addressed the media on Monday. Below is a partial transcript:
Jonathan Smith
Opening Statement:
Smith: "Good work this morning. We're pleased with what we got done today, and now, we're going to transition really into game prep, so training camp kind of concluding. Pleased with it. I thought we, obviously, got a lot of hard work in and getting closer to game time. Still want to take advantage of the next less than two weeks here of practices and all of that. But pleased with where we're at."
Q: Where are you at with health?
Smith: "Feeling like we're in a solid space there (with health). Again, I'll let you know if anything is season(-ending). We've definitely got some bumps, bruises going through camp that way. (Jack) Velling today, getting some reps in team period. He looked ready to continue to go. Did some more there.
"Nikai (Martinez), potentially, Game 1, might be out. We'll see where that goes. But we're feeling pretty healthy."
Q: How many positions got clarity from the scrimmage, and how many are still competitions?
Smith: "There's still some competition, and in a good way. I mean, we just feel like we've got some depth and we've got a position group or two that we got more than -- whatever it is -- two starters, wanting to get guys in. I think the running back room, I felt the run game was better on Saturday. So, we were pleased with that.
"Brandon (Tullis) had some good carries. Really all of them -- Makhi (Frazier) ran it really well, caught the ball in the backfield well. So, we were pleased with that room. That would be a particular one where you can see multiple guys back there."
