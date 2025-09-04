MSU LB Hall Focused on Future vs. BC, Not Past
Jonathan Smith’s first loss as the Michigan State head coach came on the road against Boston College last September.
Smith’s Spartans outplayed Bill O’Brien’s Eagles in many ways, but the team could not overcome its self-inflicted wounds in the loss.
A game where you feel like you could have won but got in your own way too many times can sting, even a year later. However, the Spartans are not approaching the game with that level of vitriol.
MSU junior linebacker Jordan Hall is one of the team’s top leaders on and off the field. The man in the middle is responsible for making sure all 11 players are carrying the right mindset into this week’s game.
Hall spoke about the team’s approach to Saturday night’s game against BC when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
Jordan Hall on Boston College
“[It’s a] normal film approach, going back and looking at some things that we noticed from last year that can be applied to this year,” Hall said. “So, we’ve done our normal film study.”
MSU allowed a touchdown on third-and-1 to Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond from 42 yards out with a minute and a half remaining in the fourth quarter. Hall broke down what happened.
“Man coverage, just kind of got beat a little bit,” said Hall. “Good throw and good catch, but definitely some things that could have been cleaned up technique-wise. But yeah, just a good throw and good catch.”
MSU coaches and players consider last year’s BC game one that got away. Hall is not trying to focus on last year’s game but instead looks ahead to Saturday.
“It’s definitely something that we feel like we could have finished that game a lot better last year,” he said. “Last year is kind of behind us. We’ve moved forward. We’re going to approach every game this year the same way, and that’s in our preparation and our execution during the week.”
The Spartans have a real chance to get revenge against the Eagles in this year’s game.
Hall will be in the middle of it all, and while the team says it is not thinking about last year’s game, it is hard to imagine it is not in the back of the players’ minds.
