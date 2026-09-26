Key Areas MSU Can Show Improvement Against Nebraska

The Spartans have improved over the past few games: their defense has held up against big teams, their offense has shown promise, and their special teams have been excellent overall.

But now a whole new beast is rearing its head in the form of conference play, and how MSU performs during this stretch of games could decide whether or not hiring Pat Fitzgerald was the right idea for the rebuild.

From left, Michigan State’s Jordan Hall, Alessio Milivojevic and head coach Pat Fitzgerald walk the end zone with the team before the football game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, going into the pivotal first game of Big Ten play that has the chance to greatly affect the Spartans' momentum for the rest of the season, what is one way that each MSU unit can improve to ensure things go their way?

How the Spartans' Offense Can Improve

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Iris during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' offense is going from one tough secondary to another against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and it will be a chance for MSU to show their grit in the pass attack by finally having a breakout game against good competition.

It will come down to the receiving room finally clicking, the concrete players rising beside the wide receiver one, and Alessio Milivojevic getting back into the zone after throwing his first two interceptions of the year against Notre Dame.

How the Spartans' Defense Can Improve

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall, left, and Brady Pretzlaff celebrate a stop against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans did much better on defense than most people probably expected against the Fighting Irish, holding them to 27 points. On paper, it seems like nothing could have been much better, but the film shows a bit of an issue with chunk plays.

MSU let up too many chunk plays against Notre Dame. In fact, the first play of the game was a huge play in the Fighting Irish's favor, giving them momentum that MSU could not quite get back. The Spartans will be much more menacing if they can stop chunk plays from happening in the first place.

How the Spartans' Special Teams Can Improve

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd, center, celebrates with Rhys Dakin, left, after Boyd made a field goal against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although it was only a momentary lapse , the Spartans let a punt get blocked, which might have rattled Rhys Dakin a little bit for the rest of the game and led to one or two more rough punts.

It should be an easy fix, but giving Dakin the space to get his punts off and within the 20-yard line will be essential in Big Ten play when tight situations arise. The Spartans face a tough test against the Cornhuskers, with a chance to build some early momentum in conference play.