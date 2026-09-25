What MSU's Midseason Stretch Will Say About Them

The Spartans had their biggest test of the year against the No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road, and everything is supposed to get easier for them going forward. In one sense, this is true, as likely no team will match the level of talent on Notre Dame's roster for the rest of the season.

However, the upcoming stretch of games for the Spartans is actually a pretty daunting one, which will need all of the bounce-back's possible after Notre Dame, from the pass attack to the rushing game to even the coaching taking another leap in improvement.

The Big Stretch Ahead

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU's next opponent has faced no real challenges this season, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been more dominant in non-conference play than the Spartans, and their defense looks poised to be a major challenge for MSU's young quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic.

The team has changed a lot since last year, but at the end of the day, both teams look well-coached enough that the game feels just as daunting as it did last season, and MSU's challenges do not stop there.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is because the Spartans will have to face both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats in quick succession after a small break against the Wisconsin Badgers, and both the Fighting Illini and Wildcats have extra motivation to win against the Spartans, as their QB's both used to play for MSU and have since left.

The Wildcats are even undefeated at the moment, though Illinois was surprised by the Duke Blue Devils in their latest matches. Both teams will be a force to be reckoned with.

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald sings the fight song with his team after their win over Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, to end the stretch of games, MSU will have to face the rapidly improving UCLA Bruins, who are currently undefeated and a team that should not be messed with, as well as the Michigan Wolverines, who can make a wild game happen no matter what the narrative is going into a match based on their season thus far and the fact that it is a rivalry game.

The Spartans won't get a break from growth anytime soon, and this will be the time Pat Fitzgerald can use to prove MSU is ready to take the next step in the Big Ten. The Spartans play in arguably the toughest conference in college football, but they have shown growth. This stretch could say a lot about the program's current state.