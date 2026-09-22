Michigan State Football: Week 3 Special Teams Summary

The Spartans did much better than expected against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, putting up a fight and forcing the No. 3 team in the nation into a somewhat tight game.

MSU lost, but the loss was encouraging for both the team and fans, as the Spartans pushed themselves farther than most thought possible. The defense held the Fighting Irish to only 27 points, and the offense looked intense and clean at times. The team as a whole even looked like a better option for future recruits to investigate.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the unit that usually does best and has dominated throughout the season may be giving up the crown as MSU's best unit after a rough weekend for the special teams.

Special Teams Summary: Punting

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When eyes are on special teams, it is for one of two reasons: either the unit has done exceptionally well and produced something like a return touchdown, or it has struggled and allowed big plays that put the team in danger.

The latter was the case for Rhys Dakin, as he had an overall rough day punting, even if the stats do not necessarily paint the picture that way. He did average over 45 yards per punt, and two of his four punts landed within the 20, but one of his punts was blocked.

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; aMichigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald shakes hands with Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton after the game att Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether that was fully Dakin's fault or not, the punt was still blocked, putting the Spartans in an incredibly tough spot they managed to escape. It could have been much worse, but the Fighting Irish weren't able to fully capitalize. Dakin still looked good, but he will need to clean his game up for the rest of the season.

Special Teams Summary: Kicking

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd makes the extra point against Eastern Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd did not get much time to shine against Notre Dame, with only one 32-yard field goal and one extra point attempt, both of which he put through the uprights. He is doing great, and there is nothing to worry about after the Spartans' loss to the Fighting Irish.

Special Teams Summary: Returning

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams (32) runs against against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' return game wasn't great, but it wasn't necessarily bad either. Returners had around 20 yards per return, and MSU didn't even allow Notre Dame to return anything at all, but as of right now, there is nothing to say about MSU's return game, whether positive or negative. However, context does matter, given that Notre Dame is one of the best teams in all of college football.