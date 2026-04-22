MSU Locks in OV With Rising WR From Montana

Michigan State's staff is looking in uncommon areas for talent.

On Tuesday evening, three-star athlete Steele Harris , the top prospect in the class of 2027 from Montana, announced that he would be taking an official visit to MSU on social media. Harris attends Great Falls High School and is listed as an athlete, but the Spartans seem to be looking at him as a wide receiver.

Michigan State extended its offer to Harris on March 31. Harris' announcement of the offer clarified that he had been speaking with MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins . He also has offers already from Arizona State, Cal, Utah, Wisconsin, and Utah State.

Harris' visit to East Lansing is set for June 19-21. The Spartans appear to be the first team to lock in an official visit with Harris, but he has reportedly taken or is scheduled to take unofficial visits to Cal (April 10), Arizona State (April 18), and Wisconsin (April 25).

More Info on Harris

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches the action during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

As of now, Harris is currently ranked 719th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. He is also listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. This past season, as a junior, Harris totaled 781 receiving yards and 460 rushing yards.

Harris also comes from a family of football. His brother, Reed, has totaled 1,161 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns at Boston College and transferred to Arizona State this offseason. The Sun Devils are using their wide receivers coach, former All-Pro wide receiver Hines Ward, to try to recruit Harris to Tempe.

Harris' father, Andre, also had a nice football career. He played defensive back at Minnesota from 1980-84 and was a ninth-round pick in the 1985 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he never appeared in an NFL game.

WR Situation at MSU

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With five commits on the board right now, MSU currently does not have any wide receiver commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The group as a whole is currently ranked 37th in the country and 12th among Big Ten teams by 247Sports.

Two different Michigan State receivers are currently entering their final seasons of eligibility, or at least definitely won't be eligible for 2027, barring injury. Starting wide receiver Chrishon McCray is a redshirt senior, and Rodney Bullard Jr. is currently awaiting a potential NCAA waiver for a potential additional year of eligibility. He's currently listed as a sixth-year senior on the Spartans' roster.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images