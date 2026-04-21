Michigan State Eyes Younger Brother of Spartan Duo in 2027

Pat Fitzgerald has done a strong job retaining the 2026 recruiting class, which ranked 57th nationally, and the 2027 class is shaping up to be a meaningful step forward.

One of the cornerstones of that class is Samson Gash, one of the top wide receivers in the country out of Detroit Catholic Central High School. Gash is ranked 188th overall, 28th among receivers, and second in the state of Michigan according to Rivals. He also has an older brother, Caleb Gash, who is entering his redshirt junior season at Michigan State.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Gash brother generating the most recruiting buzz right now is the youngest of the three, Gideon. He is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, a high priority for Fitzgerald, and early indicators suggest he could be heading to East Lansing as well.

What Crystal Ball Says

Novi Detroit Catholic Central (11) Gideon Gash stretches out on a ball thrown too high for him as East Kentwood (11) Stephan Jones defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Novi Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood at Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The expert prediction landscape for Gideon Gash is tilting heavily toward East Lansing.

On 247Sports, both Justin Thind and Corey Robinson have placed predictions for Gash to end up at Michigan State, each at a level-six confidence rating.

Detroit Catholic Central wide receiver Samson Gash (5) and teammate Hunter Stokes (86) shake hands with Detroit King players before the start of the 2025 Prep Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, crystal ball predictions are not commitments, and Gash still has a long recruitment ahead of him. Michigan State will have to fight off serious competition, including in-state rival Michigan, as well as Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech, among others. The Spartans have a built-in family advantage, but the national competition for a prospect of Gash's caliber will be fierce.

Gideon Gash As a Prospect

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash is ranked 61st overall in the 2027 class by Rivals, third among athletes nationally, and third among all prospects in Michigan. The numbers alone make him one of the more coveted players in the cycle, but his performance on the all-star circuit has only strengthened his profile.

Gash recently participated in the Polynesian Bowl pre-game events and was a standout from the moment he arrived. He set a Polynesian Bowl record in the 40-yard dash and was named the event's MVP, performances that earned him an official invitation to play in the Polynesian Bowl itself, one of the premier high school all-star games in the country.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His blazing speed has allowed him to play on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career. With defensive coordinator Joe Rossi listed as his primary recruiter, the expectation is that Gash would project as a full-time cornerback at the college level, though his athleticism and receiving ability could allow him to contribute on offense alongside his brother Samson as well.