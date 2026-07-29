Michigan State Makes Final Eight for Stellar 4-Star Guard

Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball have sent out several offers to big-time 2027 prospects and have gained some momentum with some recruits.

The Spartans have now made a cut list for another top prospect in the class.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State Makes Final Eight for 4-Star 2027 Prospect Antonio Pemberton

Michigan State has made the final eight suitors for 2027 4-star point guard Antonio Pemberton, the No. 37 overall player, No. 10 point guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Massachusetts, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Boston College, Creighton, Kansas, Marquette, Ohio State, Tennessee, and UCLA also made the list.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Antonio Pemberton, the No. 33 overall recruit in the national 2027 class, tells @247Sports he has cut his list down to eight schools.



Pemberton is one of the top scoring guards in high school basketball.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/X8l1I01QTR pic.twitter.com/BJDkXQIoQI — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) July 29, 2026

The Spartans sent an offer to Pemberton earlier this month, as it seems point guard could be a position of emphasis for Michigan State in the 2027 recruiting class, given the reality that this could very well be Jeremy Fears Jr.'s final season playing at the Breslin Center.

Fears tested the NBA Draft waters following the 2025-26 campaign and maybe tested them a little harder than many anticipated. Fears waited until the deadline to make his official decision to return to East Lansing, but the NBA could certainly be in the cards for the All-American following the 2026-27 campaign.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates the 77-69 win over Louisville in the NCAA Tournament second round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Point Guard Could Be Position of Need for Spartans Next Season

Fears will be the catalyst for a Spartans club with legitimate national title aspirations heading into the season. He will enter the year as arguably the best backcourt player in the entire country as Michigan State looks to be a true contender out of the Big Ten.

Now, Michigan State's 2027 recruiting efforts will be interesting to follow, as technically, no scholarship player on the roster is in his confirmed final year of collegiate eligibility. With the NCAA's approval of the new age-based eligibility model, every scholarship player on the roster has the option to return in 2027-28. Anton Bonke and Coen Carr are the true seniors who would be in their final seasons, but they now at least have the option to play two more years.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have offered a slew of guards in the 2027 recruiting class, including Jaxson Davis, Aaron Britt Jr., Kingston Thomas, and Joshua Tyson. Davis, Pemberton, and Britt Jr. are the only true point guards of that group, according to 247Sports.

MSU could be preparing for a Fears exit after this season, but Pemberton is a name to follow as the 2027 recruiting trail moves forward.