Analyzing Chances MSU Makes Late Addition With '5-in-5' Cases Pending

Michigan State's roster feels pretty full at the moment, and it may be the most complete group it's been in some time.

There may be an opportunity to get even better, though. A few former Spartans, Jaxon Kohler and Tre Holloman , have court cases pending that could result in them receiving a fifth year of eligibility. The mere possibility of Kohler and Holloman being available is certainly something for Tom Izzo and the program to look at.

Why Kohler, Holloman Could Get Eligibility

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Holloman and Kohler are two of many players who are just missing out on the NCAA's new "5-in-5" eligibility system. Both of them have played four seasons, but if the NCAA had implemented this system last year, they wouldn't have needed any legal action to gain eligibility. Outgoing seniors were specifically excluded, understandably so, to avoid a massive logjam of players flooding back into college sports when most teams' rosters were pretty much set (MSU included).

Carson Cooper could also gun for another year of eligibility, but he seemed to have pretty much closed the door on a return to college when he spoke at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. He's currently on a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Michigan State's Tre Holloman celebrates after making a shot and drawing a Southern Indiana foul during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some other athletes have already won, at least momentarily, in court against the NCAA. 15 athletes received a temporary restraining order in Ohio that has given them eligibility for the 2026-27 season.

This issue is hardly over, but the NCAA hasn't often been a winner in the courthouse as of late. Holloman expressed some confidence on Tuesday that he'll eventually be allowed to play this coming season. If Holloman and Kohler get that fifth year, the next question is whether the place they spent that season is Michigan State.

Odds of Return for Kohler

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a game against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If Michigan State were to expand its roster from 15 to 16 players, my best guess is Kohler. The NCAA technically has a hard roster cap of 15, but Spartan walk-ons Brennan and Colin Walton likely have a "designated student-athlete" tag, which means they don't count towards that limit. This would give Michigan State two additional roster spots to hand out.

The main reason Kohler would be the priority is that MSU has a greater "need" in its frontcourt. Michigan State's group of centers isn't proven at the high-major level. Anton Bonke had a year at Providence where he didn't play often; Jesse McCulloch was out of the regular playing group this past March; and Ethan Taylor is, while a high-4-star prospect, still a freshman.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler would quell any fears there. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last year and took massive strides as an upperclassman. Kohler would probably be even better this coming season, and bringing him back would more than patch up what could be Michigan State's biggest weakness in a season the Spartans have national title aspirations.

Bringing Kohler back wouldn't be a simple task, though. There have been rumors linking him to BYU. Kohler's hometown of American Fork is a mere half-hour drive from Brigham Young's campus, after all. Any return would also certainly cost MSU a pretty penny NIL-wise, and it would also cause a serious disruption to the minutes of the Spartans' power forwards and centers.

Holloman Open To Return

Michigan State's Tre Holloman celebrates after sinking free throws against Northwestern during the second half on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Holloman also wouldn't rule out the possibility of playing at Michigan State again when he talked about his eligibility case on Tuesday. He and Izzo have been in general contact since Holloman's season at NC State ended, though that's not necessarily about a return. Still, if Izzo and MSU would have Holloman back, he'd be open to it under the right circumstances.

"If they have good plans," Holloman said when asked if he'd consider a return. "They are guard-heavy right now, but if they welcome me and if it sounds good, yeah, I wouldn't mind coming back."

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Tre Holloman during the second half of their exhibition against Northern Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's the main problem. Michigan State is pretty guard-heavy at the moment. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be getting at least 30-32 minutes per game at point guard, and Carlos Medlock Jr. has been preparing to get the remainder of those minutes, as well as perhaps some time at shooting guard. The Spartans also have Jasiah Jervis , Kur Teng , and Jordan Scott all prepared to play the two.

There just isn't a need for another guard in MSU's lineup. Holloman got 23.1 minutes per game as a junior with the Spartans and 25.6 minutes per contest last season at NC State. It's tough to imagine Izzo or Michigan State promising that much playing time. From a basketball perspective, it feels like Holloman would probably have better options elsewhere.