Michigan State's Top Two RBs Might Be a Surprise
Based upon an X, formerly known as Twitter, post from Big Ten Network's Dan Revsine, it certainly appears the top two running backs on Michigan State's depth chart aren't what many thought they'd be for a good portion of the offseason.
Revsine's post certainly implies that the two running backs that will get the bulk of the carries are true sophomores Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier.
Why that is surprising
Simply put, no one outside of the program has seen much of either Tullis or Frazier. Last season, Frazier carried the ball seven times for 21 yards along with a 12-yard reception. Tullis got the same number of carries and picked up 20 yards.
Such a decision would also likely make Elijah Tau-Tolliver as the RB3. Now, Tau-Tolliver wasn't the world's flashiest transfer portal addition, but he was certainly solid. At FCS Sacramento State last year, he was able to pick up 950 yards (5.2 YPC) and score seven touchdowns on the ground.
Certainly, those stats would be tough to replicate in a jump from the Big Sky to the Big Ten, but usually someone in a similar situation as Tau-Tolliver's is going to be in a good spot of playing time. It's his final year of eligibility, and he probably doesn't want to spend it as a RB3.
What to expect from Tullis and Frazier
As Revsine's post states, Tullis, listed at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, is known more as a bruiser and contact-seeker that Michigan State might turn to a lot in short-yardage situations. Between MSU's top two backs from last year, his role will look more similar to Nate Carter's.
Frazier, who is a couple inches shorter than Tullis and a bit lighter, is known more for his speed and big-play ability. That would align more to Kay'ron Lynch-Adams from last season.
Both players are also guys the staff has known for a long while. Tullis and Frazier were both committed to Jonathan Smith at Oregon State before flipping to Michigan State after Smith took the job in December 2023. Both running backs also grew up in the Dallas, Texas area at high schools that were just about a half hour away from each other.
"We're super close," Frazier said towards the beginning of fall camp. "We grew up together playing Little League football together and stuff. Outside of practice, we hang out every once in a while and try to keep each other level and on the same playing field and know that we're competing for the job, but we can also have fun with it to."
Michigan State opens its 2025 season against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.
