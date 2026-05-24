NBA Straw Poll Big for MSU Fans' Hopes of Keeping Fears

All eyes in East Lansing seem to be on the upcoming decision for Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State's All-American point guard has until the end of the day on Wednesday to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft process. A lot of experts seem to have his stock in the early-to-mid second-round range, which is the area where the stay-or-go decision can become tricky for early entrants.

NBA Straw Poll

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. readies to shoot a free throw against UConn during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The mood around the NBA seems to be that Fears should stay in school, though. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 conducted a bit of a straw poll of 10 executives from around the league to gauge whether they thought certain prospects should stick with the draft or go back to college.

All 10 executives recommended that Fears go back to MSU for another season. The sample size of 10 is relatively small, but the unanimous vote is definitely a positive sign for the Spartans' hopes of keeping Fears around.

Factors in Fears' Decision

I talked to 10 NBA executives and got their takes on what these guys should do:



Christian Anderson: 10 (go to NBA), 0 (back to college)

Meleek Thomas: 9 (NBA), 1 (college)

Allen Graves: 8 (NBA), 2 (college)

Tounde Yessoufou: 5 (NBA), 5 (college)

Koa Peat: 7 (college), 3 (NBA)… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 22, 2026

Most neutral observers have seemed to believe Fears should go back to college. He'd make more money playing for Michigan State next season than he would as a second-round pick, likely spending most of his time in the G League, and going back also comes with the chance to improve his draft stock.

Fears said during the NBA Combine that a first-round grade was what he was looking for in the draft process. That hasn't been the consensus on where Fears would get picked, but it only takes one team with an infatuation for Fears' game to leap up into the top 30. Every team has its own unique board, which is what makes mock drafting so difficult. Some guys just want to play in the NBA, too.

NBA Workouts

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. drives to the hoop during a game vs. Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A few teams have gotten more exclusive looks at Fears. One report from HoopsHype says Fears has had workouts with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards.

What's interesting is neither of those teams has picks in the realistic range where Fears would want to be. Washington has picks 1, 51, and 60. Milwaukee only has pick No. 10. Fears isn't going to be a top-10 pick in the draft if he stays , and going in the 51-60 range (the back end of the second round) would probably make his decision feel like a mistake.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another photo posted on Fears' TikTok account indicates that he visited the Boston Celtics, too. The Celtics hold picks 27 and 40. That range is a lot more realistic for Fears, who would probably experience a lot of winning in Boston as well.