Analyzing MSU's Fears Big Decision As NBA Draft Deadline Nears

The "stay or go" deadline is coming up for Michigan State's best player.

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s name is currently in the NBA Draft process, as of the time this article is being written. He's coming off a breakout season at MSU, dropping 15.2 points per game with a nation-leading 9.4 assists per contest.

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. readies to shoot a free throw against UConn during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

ESPN currently has Fears as its No. 70 overall prospect in the draft. Fears got positive reports during the recent NBA Combine, though, and it seems like he would probably be a second-round pick if he were to stick in the draft.

Most have been expecting Fears to return to MSU next season and withdraw from the draft before the May 27 deadline. Tom Izzo has publicly expressed confidence in his return. Some social media activity from Fears and his father has cast some doubt, though.

How can people tell you what’s best for YOU ??? — Jeremy Fears jr. The Floor General (@jeremy_fears) May 17, 2026

Cryptic Social Media Messages

On Sunday, Fears tweeted the message "How can people tell you what’s best for YOU ???" online. There's no great way to decipher precisely what Fears might mean, but it is the first bit of social media activity from Fears that has truly worried some Spartan fans about what he may decide.

There are so many more variables for Fears to factor in than draft prospects in the past had to deal with. Previously, you either entered the draft and said goodbye to college basketball, or you stayed. Now, you can enter the draft, talk with most of the league, and then come back. Money at the college level only makes the decision more complicated.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

At the same time, Fears might hear or read thoughts and opinions from tons of people who don't know what he's been hearing. Admittedly, I've been someone who strongly believes that Fears will be back next season because 1. I think he needs one more year before he's truly NBA-ready because of his lack of a reliable three-point shot, and 2. he would make more money in college.

Fears' dad, Jeremy Fears Sr., has also had some interesting social media activity. He tweeted on Sunday, "I never could really see myself putting too much stock in rankings and mock drafts," which mostly have Fears as a second-round or undrafted prospect.

He also retweeted a pair of tweets from college hoops analyst Rapheal Davis. One of them said, "I’m digging this Jeremy Fears Jr. 1st round vibe," while the other said that "One day we will realize that some kids want the 3 letters [NBA] more than they want the college NIL. Money isn’t the motivator for everyone."

That can sound worrying, but it can also be easily passed off as a father promoting positive messages about his son. Who wouldn't want their son to become a first-round NBA draft pick? Fears' dad also retweeted another post that said Fears would probably be the best returning player in college basketball next season if he came back.

What Decision May Come Down To

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The factors of Fears' upcoming decision might just come down to how previous decisions were made. Does Fears feel ready to make the jump to the NBA? If so, is the desire to play basketball at the highest level greater than the desire to return to Michigan State for another season and potentially compete for a national title (and maybe improve draft stock in the process)?

Whichever way Fears decides, it would be a bit of a gamble. Even if his feedback is better than outside projections suggest, the path to making an immediate impact in the NBA is tough for rookies.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jase Richardson was a late first-round draft pick last season and played 325 fewer minutes for the Orlando Magic during an 82-game season than he did during his lone season at MSU. There were games where Richardson just didn't play at all, and he seemed more NBA-ready after his freshman year than Fears does now.

Regardless, the ultimate goal for nearly every basketball player out there is the NBA. Fears might be seeing an opportunity to reach the league. If he came back, there was no guarantee he would find his three-point shot or that his draft stock would get any better. You can have a down year, hit a slump, or get hurt.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. directs traffic during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I would, personally, be quite surprised if Fears stuck with the NBA Draft. I think coming back to East Lansing during the NIL era, especially with the roster Tom Izzo has waiting, would be the wise choice.

But that's just my opinion. I'm not the one who potentially has the start of an NBA career sitting right in front of him. Fears leaving Michigan State early would certainly disappoint a ton of Spartan fans, for obvious reasons, but it wouldn't be a decision I would necessarily fault him for.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. yells to the crowd during a game at the Breslin Center against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI