Mat Ishbia Clarifies Headlines Around MSU's Tom Izzo, Suns Job
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Tom Izzo wasn't really that close to leaving Michigan State last offseason, after all.
In April, MSU's longtime head coach revealed, during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," that he had "talked seriously" with Phoenix Suns owner and MSU alumnus Mat Ishbia about the Suns' then-vacant head coaching position.
Ishbia Addresses Headline
One key distinction here is that Izzo never said he was formally offered the position. Last week, Ishbia had his end-of-season press conference. During his time speaking, he was asked about whether he had actually offered Izzo the job. Ishbia says that was not the case.
"I talk to Coach Izzo about everything, all the time," Ishbia said. "He was not offered a job. I think people misunderstood what he said, but either way, we talk to Coach Izzo all the time. When we're doing a coaching search, we ask him what we should be looking for, how we think about building a culture. I admire Michigan State basketball, as you guys could probably expect."
In hindsight, Izzo's fingerprints definitely can be found on the Suns' search. Phoenix ended up hiring Jordan Ott, who served as a graduate assistant and video coordinator for the Spartans during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Ishbia also added that he thinks Izzo talks to Ott more than he does to him, in fact.
The Suns went 45-37 during Ott's first season and got the 8-seed in the Western Conference. They were swept by the top-seeded, title-favorite Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of this year's NBA Playoffs.
Other Brushes With NBA Teams
Even if Phoenix had actually offered him the position, they wouldn't be the first NBA team to try to pry Izzo away from East Lansing. There are probably other instances in which Izzo has had preliminary conversations with NBA teams, but there have been two main, known instances in which he's actually considered leaving Michigan State.
The first happened back in 2000, right after Izzo won a national title. It was the Atlanta Hawks who pursued him. Izzo had a five-year, $15 million deal on the table for him -- a massive deal for the beginning of the 21st century -- but turned the Hawks down.
Izzo also had a chance to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010. That was the offseason LeBron James famously made "The Decision" to join the Miami Heat, but people didn't know whether James would go to Cleveland, Miami, or somewhere else at that point. Izzo had also just made back-to-back Final Fours.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika