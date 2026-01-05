Suns vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a tough back-to-back on Monday night, as they’re coming off a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday where Booker hit a game-winning three in the final seconds.
Now, the Suns hit the road to play the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who are looking to grab a top-four spot in the Western Conference.
Houston has cooled off a bit after a fast start, winning just five of its last 10 games, but it is favored in this matchup against a Suns team that is .500 on the road this season.
Phoenix has a real shot to earn a top-six seed in the Western Conference, and it’s been one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Does that help Phoenix salvage the second half of this back-to-back?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop bet and a prediction for Monday night’s Western Conference clash.
Suns vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +8.5 (-120)
- Rockets -8.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Suns: +260
- Rockets: -325
Total
- 222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, Arizona’s Family Sports
- Suns record: 21-14
- Rockets record: 21-11
Suns vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Alperen Sengun – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Steven Adams – questionable
Suns vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 27.5 Points (-116)
In today’s best NBA props column at SI Betting, I broke down why Durant should step up with Sengun out:
Alperen Sengun is out for the Houston Rockets on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, and I think that’s good news for Kevin Durant against his former team.
In four games without Sengun this season, Durant is averaging 28.8 points on 18.5 shots per game, taking 1.5 more shots in those contests.
Now, he gets a Phoenix squad that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a thrilling win against OKC (on a Devin Booker buzzer beater). So, this could be a letdown or rest spot for the Suns.
Durant is averaging over 25 points per game this season, and he’s shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3. I don’t mind him at this number with an increased workload likely coming on Monday night.
Suns vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Suns picked up a massive win over OKC, moving them to seven games over .500, but this is a brutal turnaround against one of the best home teams in the NBA.
Houston is 10-2 at home this season, but I don’t love laying 8.5 points with the Rockets now that Sengun has been ruled out.
So, instead, I’m eyeing the total in this matchup.
These are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA, ranking sixth (Houston) and ninth (Phoenix) in defensive rating. On top of that, they combined for just 206 and 215 points in their first two meetings of the season.
The Rockets are a perfect UNDER team, as they are 28th in the league in pace, and the Suns (21st in pace) don’t play much faster.
I think this total is a little high, especially with Phoenix playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.