Why Retention of Jesse McCulloch is Important for MSU

The transfer portal window has come and gone.

Michigan State ended up losing just one player: combo guard Divine Ugochukwu , who is currently still searching for his next school. Jesse McCulloch seemed like another player who could potentially take a look at other options, but he's now set to be back for 2026-27 with no apparent announcement.

Why McCulloch is Key for Next Season

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch readies to shoot a free throw during a game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

McCulloch isn't going to be a starter on opening night next season, but he's probably going to be relied on to be a real contributor in the Spartans' frontcourt.

The starting center spot is set to Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke . He's the only transfer MSU has taken this cycle, though there is still at least one more roster spot open on the next Michigan State roster. Tom Izzo's next team currently has 14 players on it, while the NCAA roster limit is 15, though anyone with a "designated student-athlete" tag wouldn't count against that total.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Davidson Wildcats forward Sean Logan (15) dribbles as Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) defends during the first half at the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Also playing the center spot will be incoming Ethan Taylor . He has four-star status and is relatively close to being a five-star recruit, but is still going to be considered a bit of a raw prospect. Taylor is still going to get minutes, but he probably isn't a one-and-done candidate that some prospects ranked as high as him are.

This means that McCulloch is going to be asked to give some real minutes at the five. McCulloch will have to improve a bit after falling out of the regular playing rotation in late February and March, with some additional physicality and defensive prowess being the best ways for him to stay on the court. There is still a lot to like about McCulloch's game already, though.

Why McCulloch Can Succeed

Having a stretch big is valuable. McCulloch didn't break out his three-point shot a ton last season, but he went 9-for-18 from behind the arc when he did let it loose. He usually only shoots it when it's wide open and with a ton of time to shoot, so McCulloch will need to work on getting that release off sooner, but that also gives Michigan State the lineup flexibility to play him at the four.

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch celebrates after his dunk against Cornell during the second half on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rim protection will also be a bonus with McCulloch. He recorded 2.5 blocks for every 40 minutes he played last season. That was easily the highest rate on the team, with Carson Cooper (1.5 blocks per 40 minutes) being second. He'll need to cut the foul bug (5.2 fouls per 40), but that's a coachable thing.

MSU has a few guys who can play multiple different spots. Jordan Scott can play shooting guard or small forward. Coen Carr can go and play small forward or power forward. McCulloch can be next up there with the ability to play power forward or center.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jesse McCulloch (35) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images