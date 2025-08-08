Two More Spartans Named to Prestigious Watch Lists
Michigan State football continues to be represented on preseason watch lists as two more Spartans have been recognized among the best in the nation.
On Friday, Michigan State transfer redshirt senior Matt Gulbin was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, which recognizes the best center in the country, while senior tight end Jack Velling was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List for the second consecutive year. The Mackey Award honors the best tight end in the nation.
Matt Gulbin
Gulbin transferred over from Wake Forest, where he was a three-year letterwinner and was an All-ACC honorable mention last season.
"I think he (Gulbin) continues to be the teammate guys enjoy to be around," Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said last week. "Guys see how hard he works and how much it means to him and he's definitely got a year under his belt to continue to grow in that leadership belt because he is a leader on this team."
Jack Velling
Velling came over from Oregon State with Smith last offseason and enters his second and final season with the Spartans.
His 2024 campaign wasn't ideal, but with a loaded wide receiver room and an experienced quarterback in junior Aidan Chiles, whom he has played with for two seasons -- one at Oregon State and one at Michigan State -- he has a great opportunity to go out strong.
"What do I think his [Velling's] ceiling is? Well, yeah, I think that's up to him," Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said back in the spring. "And that's what we hit on [with] those guys. And really, all those guys? One of the quotes we have in that tight room is: 'Argue for your limitations and they're yours.' And so, the things that we have as our quote-unquote weaknesses right now, let's build them into our strengths.
"So for him, it's being a full, all-around versatile tight end. It's not just about the pass game. For a guy like Mike [Michael Masunas], it's not just about the run game. How can he be that all-around tight end? Be the threat not only in the run, in the pass."
