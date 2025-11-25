Breaking Down MSU’s Notable PFF Offensive Grades
The Michigan State Spartans have struggled on the football field this season, and some fans are just waiting for the season to end.
MSU is 3-8 and has one game remaining this season: a showdown at Ford Field with a lifeless Maryland program. It’s safe to say there is little excitement for this game.
Jonathan Smith is trying to save his job, but no one really knows what will happen with his future, as the powers that be have been silent on the matter. When some universities are voicing support for their coaches or firing them, MSU has said nothing.
A game against a bad Maryland team may not sway decision-makers one way or the other, as the Terrapins have struggled this season and are not a particularly formidable opponent. We will see what happens when the clock hits zero in Detroit on Saturday.
The Spartans have surprisingly struggled this season on the offensive side of the ball, considering the offseason investments. The offensive line has not performed as fans expected, which has led to failures everywhere else.
Pro Football Focus provides extensive grading for every team in the country after each game. How have they graded MSU’s offensive players this season?
Let’s break down who leads each grading category.
Passing - Alessio Milivojevic (70.6)
While Milivojevic has not thrown as many passes as Aidan Chiles, PFF believes he has been more efficient throwing the football.
Milivojevic has looked impressive stepping in for the injured Chiles, and he has played well enough to at least warrant a competition against Maryland and possibly next season. He executes the offense well and rarely turns the ball over.
If Smith is fired at the end of the season, it would not be surprising to see Milivojevic transfer, but fans would like him to stick around with a new coaching staff. If Smith stays, he has a chance to keep his starting job.
Rushing - Makhi Frazier (77.6)
No surprise here, it’s MSU’s lead back.
Frazier won the Spartans’ offseason running back battle, and he has been fine, despite extraneous circumstances keeping him from reaching his full potential. He may have posted better numbers behind a better offensive line.
Fans would also like to see Frazier stick around, as he could have a big season with a redshirt freshman campaign under his belt.
Receiving - Michael Masunas (76.7)
Masunas has been MSU’s best tight end in 2025.
Jack Velling has had a good season, but good things tend to happen when a Spartan quarterback throws the ball to Masunas. PFF has him as the nation’s 14th-best tight end.
If Masunas comes back to East Lansing next season, he should be considered one of the best in the conference at his position.
Best offensive lineman - Matt Gulbin (81.9)
Gulbin is also MSU’s highest-graded offensive player.
The center transfer from Wake Forest has put himself on NFL Draft radars with how well he has played. Given how poorly the offensive line has played around him, Gulbin’s performance has been impressive.
Gulbin does not have another year of eligibility, which is disappointing, considering how well he has played. He has done what he can to keep this offensive line afloat.
