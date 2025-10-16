Four-Star MSU Target Sets College Commitment Date
Four-star Michigan State basketball target Jalyn Collingwood has announced that he will commit on Thursday, Oct 16th at 5:30EST on the CBS Sports YouTube channel. Collingwood has also announced that his final three schools are Michigan State, Ohio State, and Mississippi State.
The 6-5 small forward from Sidewell Friends School in Washington, D.C., is ranked as the 88th best player in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.
During his junior season at Sidwell Friends high school, Collingwood had taken a step up in production as he averaged 13.9 points per game after not playing in his sophmore season and only and averaging 4.4 points per game his freshman season while only playing in 5 games.
Recently, Collingwood has been a rising prospect as he had an incredible summer playing for the New World AAU team based in Washington, DC. After the summer, Collingwood rose to four-star status and has been garnering more attention from schools.
Collingwood is a prototypical small forward who can get his own shot on offense, who can also play both on and off-ball defense, which is something Izzo loves in any player. Collingwood is also tough as nails and isn't afraid to be physical when driving through the lane and putting the ball on the floor.
Collingwood Breakdown
- “Collingwood is trending towards a strong and athletic wing with evolving skill. Initially, he was almost more of a hybrid four, who thrived with his aggression, physicality, and motor.” said 247 recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein.
- “Then his shooting and perimeter skill-set improved, but he was inefficient, trying too hard to prove it. This summer we saw everything come together. He attacked downhill in the open floor and exploded for big finishes. He rose-up to knock down pull-ups and threes, because he was on balance with his legs under him.”
Michigan State has been recruiting him hard, as he visited East Lansing on Oct 3rd and was present during “Michigan State Madness." The Spartans have been in a tight race along with another MSU team in Mississippi State, as they are pursuing Collingwood as well.
