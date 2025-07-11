EXCLUSIVE: MSU Senior F Jaxon Kohler Gives Offseason Updates, More
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State senior forward Jaxon Kohler is anticipated to be one of the Spartans' best players next season.
He took a major leap that offseason and will be expected to make such a leap again, as he has the ability to be one of the best big men in the Big Ten.
Kohler has been working extra this offseason, and that's going to be crucial. Any athlete knows you're only as good as the work you put in during the offseason.
The veteran forward caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI after his performance at the Moneyball Pro-Am at Eastern High School (Lansing) on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Kohler spoke to reporters at Moneyball a couple of weeks ago. Below is a partial transcript:
On freshman forward Cam Ward ...
Kohler: "It's been really good trying to show him the ropes and trying to get him ready for what's to come because he's special, honestly. He's got talent, he's got a motor, and he's got an energy about him that, it's going to do him really well for these next couple years.
"And so, I just want to make sure that I be a good example for him and show him what's expected and what's expected to make it out of here to the next level."
On maintaining last year's culture ...
Kohler: "We make sure that for all of the new guys, that they're part of our family. I mean, I know that some of them are new and transfers and incoming freshmen, but what made it so special is that we did it together, and that's what we're building on now -- we're building on chemistry, we're building on our bond right now.
"And although we don't have an Italy trip to look forward to, we're going to find something that kind of replicates that bonding that we had last year. So, whether it's something around here or whether it's more time during the week, after practices that we spend together, we're going to figure out something to make sure that we can replicate that chemistry, bonding, and just getting to know each other better."
On new guys being ahead of the curve on chemistry building ...
Kohler: "They've been great. They've been great about kind of freshmen kind of routine because as a freshman, it could be overwhelming at times. Entering a whole new level of basketball, it can be overwhelming, sometimes it could be discouraging, sometimes it can be a rollercoaster of emotions.
"But they've been really good about -- especially Cam -- about taking the hits, taking the change really well. And hopefully, I can be a good mentor to him and try to show him every day what's expected and how to be successful here at Michigan State."
