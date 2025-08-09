Will Spartan WR Become One of Best in Nation?
Nick Marsh became a standout receiver as a freshman last season with Michigan State.
The four-star recruit from River Rouge hauled in 41 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. It wasn't a very exciting season for the Spartans, who ended up finishing 5-7, but Marsh showed he could be a major bright spot moving forward.
With Week 1 on the horizon, the Green and White offense is expected to explode. Not only with Marsh, but with the additions they placed around him. The Spartans landed some top-tier receiving talent in the transfer portal, adding Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray to the fold. Marsh will still be their X receiver, but with attention being placed on two more dynamic weapons, he could seriously break out as a top wideout in the nation.
Marsh was recently snubbed from the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, given to the nation's best pass catcher. His new teammates in McCray and Kelly were listed, but the disrespect towards Marsh is astonishing.
Marsh is a Budding Star Waiting to be Unleashed
As mentioned above, Marsh broke out onto the scene as a freshman last year. Once opposing defenses figured out that he was their only true threat in the receiving game, tons of attention was placed on Marsh. The additions of McCray and Kelly will certainly combat that issue as McCray heads into year two.
Now that he'll be faced with more one-on-one coverage, there's a real chance the Spartans have a potential star on their hands. With Aidan Chiles coming back in his second year as MSU's starting quarterback, he and Marsh can hit the ground running, as both already have built chemistry from last season.
Marsh led all Michigan State receivers last season in yards and might do so again, but with a major uptick in production.
“We realized last year we were missing a few pieces," Marsh said at Big Ten Media Days last month. "And now that we finally got those pieces, our confidence as a team and as an offense and a defense has grown bigger.”
It should be fun to see how much Marsh blossoms in his second year.
