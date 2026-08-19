'Nothing on the Horizon' for Potential Late Fifth-Year MSU Additions

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- College sports teams have a one-time-only opportunity to make some really, really late roster additions.

The NCAA's switch to an age-based system that opens up the possibility of a fifth season of eligibility hasn't come without pushback. True seniors who ran out of eligibility were left out, even though they'd still be eligible if the rule changed a year earlier. This has led to a massive number of court cases, and the players are pretty routinely winning.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback DJ Harvey (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the chaos really impacts college basketball more -- redshirting is less common there than in football. Still, Michigan State football had three players last season who were true seniors and used up that final year of eligibility: wide receiver Omari Kelly, safety Malik Spencer, and tight end Jack Velling.

None of those players seem to be trying to come back. All of them waived their eligibility when they signed UDFA contracts with their respective NFL teams, anyway. There are players from other programs who are potentially seeking another year, though. It doesn't feel likely MSU will add any of them.

Fitzgerald's Thoughts on Situation

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during MSU's first practice of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Three hundred and sixty-five days a year, we're looking to make our roster better," Pat Fitzgerald said when asked if the staff was considering a move. "Whatever that means, this is a really unique, nuanced situation. As I sit here today, there's nothing for me to say one way or the other with that. We're always looking though, but it's kind of a unicorn [situation]... I would say right now, as I stand here today, there's nothing on the horizon."

Players are gaining momentum to play this coming year, but it's not final just yet. The NCAA is continuing to appeal and dig its heels into the ground on this one, but college sports' governing body seems to be fighting a losing battle. Having all of this happen so close to the start of the season makes it more difficult for football teams to make an addition.

Struggles of Late Additions

Any player MSU hypothetically takes in would face a very steep climb. They might be out of shape because they haven't been participating in spring ball, summer workouts, or fall camp, as they may have thought at one point that their college and/or playing career was over.

"It would be a unique situation," Fitzgerald said. "I think it would take a handful of weeks to get somebody up to speed. I mean, if Aaron Donald wants to come, we'll take him on the d-line... You get a guy up to speed schematically, the relationships will probably be slower to go, and then they've gotta earn a role if that were to be the case. It wouldn't be that we're bringing you in and you're starting or you're in the rotation: it would be the other way around."