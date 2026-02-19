Spartans to Host Talented 2027 Lineman on Official Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focal point of the college football world, and heading into the spring, prospects across the country have started scheduling visits with some of their top schools.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are expected to host several talented 2027 prospects on campus this spring, including a three-star defensive lineman who is expected to travel to East Lansing for an official visit (OV) with the Spartans in the near future.

3-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Sets Michigan State Official Visit

Over the past month, Michigan State emerged as a serious contender for David Folorunsho, a three-star defensive lineman from St. Patrick High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Spartans first offered him on Jan. 15 and hosted him for a Junior Day visit in East Lansing on Feb. 1.

Since then, Michigan State has continued to make progress with him, and earlier this month, it was reported that the Spartans are one of the top programs in his recruitment, along with Indiana and Northwestern.

As Folorunsho’s recruitment gains momentum, Rivals’ Greg Smith reported that the young defensive lineman has started scheduling OVs with some of his top schools, including Michigan State.

According to Smith, while Folorunsho hasn’t scheduled a specific date for his trip to East Lansing, he has officially locked in his OV with the Spartans.

Folorunsho’s Michigan State OV is one of several he’ll take over the next few months. He has also scheduled trips to Indiana, Missouri, and Purdue, and plans to add visits with Penn State, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.

Getting Folorunsho on campus for an OV this spring will be a key step in the Spartans’ pursuit of him, as it will allow Fitzgerald and his staff to strengthen their relationship with him and boost Michigan State’s overall standing in his recruitment.

The defensive line is a position of need for the Spartans in the 2027 cycle, and Folorunsho would be a fantastic addition to Michigan State’s class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 603 overall player nationally, the No. 70 defensive lineman, and the No. 20 prospect in Illinois.

As of now, Folorunsho hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely announce his decision after his OVs this spring. If Michigan State continues to make progress with him over the coming months and impresses him on his visit, the Spartans should be well-positioned to land the talented 2027 defensive lineman.

