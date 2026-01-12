MSU Offers Division II Lineman Transfer

The 2026 college transfer portal window has been chaotic for Michigan State, to put it mildly. While the Spartans have seen nearly 40 players transfer out of the program, one of the highest totals in the country, new head coach Pat Fitzgerald has also done a fantastic job replenishing those losses by securing more than 20 portal commitments to date.

Although the portal window is more than halfway complete, Fitzgerald and his staff have shown no signs of slowing down, continuing to pursue several portal prospects, including a recent offer to a former Division II offensive lineman.

Spartans Extend Transfer Portal Offer to Former Division II Offensive Lineman

On Jan. 10, Michigan State extended an offer to Breon Key, a Division II offensive lineman transfer from Valdosta State. Key shared on X that the Spartans had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an opportunity to play at Michigan State University.”

Key is originally from Harper Woods, Michigan, and committed to Grand Valley State as a member of the program’s 2022 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year with the Lakers before leaving the program to enroll at Community Christian College, a junior college in Michigan.

Valdosta State signed him out of Community Christian College as part of their 2025 recruiting class, and he played for the program throughout last season. He’s now in the transfer portal and has one season of eligibility remaining.

While the Spartans have offered Key, it’s unlikely that the young offensive lineman would ever be a starter or see significant playing time at Michigan State.

However, since the transfer portal opened, the Spartans have seen their offensive line depth depleted, with more than 10 linemen transferring out of the program. Having bodies who can step in if a starter is hurt is essential at any position, but especially on the offensive line, which is why Fitzgerald likely decided to offer Key.

While Michigan State has already secured commitments from four portal offensive linemen, it could still use more help up front, so it would make sense for the Spartans to pursue Key, especially since the Valdosta State transfer is a Michigan native.

Fitzgerald has had his work cut out for him during the transfer portal, but he has done a solid job of filling his roster’s most pressing needs, with the Spartans' portal class currently ranking 35th in the country, according to 247Sports.

As the portal begins to slow down, Michigan State is unlikely to bring in as many starters as it did in the first few days, but targeting depth pieces like Key will be essential.

