Catch-Radius Machine Schedules Visit with MSU

As the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues to heat up, prospects across the country have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top schools this spring.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have already locked in OVs with several of their top 2027 targets, including a three-star wide receiver from North Carolina who is expected to travel to East Lansing in June.

3-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Michigan State Official Visit

On Monday, Namajay Thompson, a three-star wide receiver from Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Michigan State from June 19-21, writing, “AGTG Official Visit set for [Michigan State football]!!”

Thompson is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with the Spartans, joining players like three-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho, four-star linebacker Bryce Kish, and three-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati.

In addition to his trip with Michigan State, Thompson has also scheduled OVs with Wake Forest on May 29 and Duke on June 5. Getting him on campus in East Lansing will be a key step in the Spartans' pursuit of him and should help improve their overall standing in his recruitment.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

While Thompson isn’t a blue-chip prospect, he’s still a talented wide receiver capable of playing at the Power Four level. He’s coming off a strong junior season at Crest, where, according to his X, he recorded 53 catches for 865 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald and his staff are looking to bring in multiple talented wideouts in the 2027 cycle, and Thompson would be a welcome addition to the Spartans’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 859 overall player nationally, the No. 109 wide receiver, and the No. 31 prospect in North Carolina.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) scores a touchdown against the against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although Michigan State has emerged as a serious contender for Thompson, the Spartans will still face heavy competition to land him. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently has Duke and Wake Forest as the two frontrunners in the three-star wideout’s recruitment.

It will be hard for the Spartans to pull him out of North Carolina, but with a strong visit, Michigan State should have as good a chance as any other program to land the young wide receiver.

Still, if Fitzgerald and his staff can continue to make progress with Thompson in the coming weeks and impress him during his June OV, the Spartans should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top pass catchers in the 2027 class.

