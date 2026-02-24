Elite 2027 Lineman Schedules MSU Official Visit

After spending the last few months pursuing and offering some of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Several talented 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with the Spartans including a four-star defensive lineman from Minnesota who’s expected to travel to East Lansing in June.

Spartans to Host 4-Star Defensive Lineman for Official Visit

On Saturday, Nehemiah Ombati, a four-star defensive lineman from Shakopee High School in Shakopee, Minnesota, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Michigan State from June 5 to June 7.

Michigan State hasn’t been pursuing Ombati for long, having only offered him earlier this month, but the Spartans have quickly emerged as serious contenders for the young defensive lineman.

The Spartans are one of three programs to have scheduled an OV with Ombati for this spring, alongside Wisconsin, which is expected to host him on campus on May 28, and Missouri, which is slated to host him on campus on June 11.

Fitzgerald and his staff have prioritized building through the trenches in the 2027 cycle so far, and Ombati is one of several defensive linemen expected to take an OV with the Spartans this spring.

The 6’2”, 275-pound Shakopee High School star would be an excellent addition to Michigan State’s 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 337 overall player nationally, the No. 39 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Minnesota.

While the Spartans are firmly in the mix for Ombati, they’ll face stiff competition from several other programs. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Wisconsin and Missouri as the two frontrunners for the four-star defensive lineman, giving the Badgers a 48.8% chance to land him, and the Tigers a 28.7% chance.

Still, a lot can change in Ombati’s recruitment over the coming months. Getting him on campus in East Lansing for an OV should allow Fitzgerald and company to strengthen their relationship with the young defensive lineman and improve their standing with him before he makes a decision.

As of now, Ombati hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide after his OVs this spring. If the Spartans can continue to gain ground in his recruitment over the coming months and impress him during his June OV, Michigan State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

