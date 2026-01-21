With the 2025 college football season officially over and the offseason underway, coaching staffs across the country are hitting the ground running on the high school recruiting trail as they continue to compete for some of the top prospects in the country.

While Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff’s primary focus is the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Spartans have also started targeting prospects in future classes, including recently extending an offer to a four-star 2028 linebacker.

Spartans Offer Four-Star 2028 Linebacker

On Jan. 19, Michigan State extended an offer to Jameer Miles, a four-star linebacker in the 2028 class from Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois. Miles shared on X that the Spartans had offered him, writing, “After an amazing conversation with Coach Bajakian, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State!”

Miles is only a sophomore at Carmel Catholic, but he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top linebacker recruits. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 56 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 3 linebacker, and the No. 4 prospect from Illinois.

Michigan State is the fifth program to extend an offer to Miles, joining Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Ohio State. Although it’s still early in his recruitment, a few schools have already made progress with the four-star linebacker, as he took unofficial visits to the Hoosiers and the Hawkeyes this fall.

While Indiana and Iowa may have jumped out to an early lead in Miles’ recruitment, the young linebacker is still a ways away from making a decision, so the Spartans will have plenty of time to make up ground.

Since taking over as Michigan State’s head coach, Fitzgerald has extended offers to several prospects in the 2027 class, but Miles is the first 2028 recruit to receive an offer from the new Spartans staff.

That speaks to the kind of player he is, and Michigan State will likely make him a priority throughout his process. Although Miles is only a 2028 prospect, the Spartans could bring him to campus in East Lansing this fall for an unofficial visit to strengthen their standing in his recruitment.

It’s still far too early to tell whether the Spartans will be a serious contender for Miles’ recruitment. Still, extending him an offer at the very least opens the door to the possibility of Michigan State landing one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

