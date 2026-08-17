One Offensive Player MSU Can't Forget About This Season

The Spartans are in the midst of a hefty rebuild, but that does not mean they are out of contention for a bowl game, given the players they brought in through recruiting and the transfer portal.

One of those players is expected to be one of MSU's best overall and a new engine for the offense behind Alessio Milivojevic : Cam Edwards, a 1,000+ yard rusher last season with one of the highest upsides on the team.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the Spartans still have a returning name at running back that is seemingly being forgotten when the run game is mentioned because of Edwards and one other: Brandon Tullis, a junior who has been with MSU through thick and thin.

MSU cannot afford to forget about Tullis, as he will not only have a chance to get good playing time this season, but he could also be the pillar in MSU's rushing scheme next year after honing his talent this year.

Why MSU Can't Forget Tullis

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tullis was with MSU during the two turbulent seasons under Jonathan Smith, and in that time, he raised his yards-per-carry average to 4.4 and learned a lot about Big Ten football.

He knows what certain atmospheres are going to bring to the table, and he knows what kind of rushing game works and doesn't work with MSU to a certain degree, which is a level of veteran understanding that MSU needs as it builds its roster.

Michigan State's Brandon Tullis catches a pass in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But he isn't the one starting this season; that player is Edwards. However, this makes his role all the more important. He will be learning behind one of the better rushers now in the Big Ten, and he will be ready to take the mantle should anything happen.

Say Edwards gets injured for a couple of weeks this season, MSU will still need a high level of rushing, and while Tullis may not be at Edwards' 5.9 YPC quite yet, he is improving and would be able to hold down the fort. But his importance stretches past just this year.

Why Tullis Is Important Beyond This Season

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs for yards after the catch as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Koen Entringer (4) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards is entering his senior season and will not be able to return to the Spartans, which means someone will have to take over his role next year after he is gone, and Tullis will be right there, ready to bear the weight of starting running back.

He could be the leader MSU needs in the running back room next season, and could even be better than Edwards if he continues to develop at the rate he has been, which would help push MSU to something higher than a bowl game.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs through the Maryland defense in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So this season, it will be important to watch what Tullis can do and how much of a role he is given on the offense, because he has the potential to be what MSU needs, both this season and next.