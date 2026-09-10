One Thing MSU Defense Must Clean Up in Week Two

The Spartans let up 20 points against the Toledo Rockets in their season opener, which was low enough to allow for a 30-20 win but not much else, and it was definitely not as impressive as many were hoping for after a long offseason that presented improvements.

Alongside the 20 points allowed, there were some injury scares that fans would much rather not deal with, especially going into Week Two, where some matchups will be crucial once game time arrives.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, runs onto the field with the team before the game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of those adjustments will come on defense, where MSU must prove one specific thing that allowed the Rockets to find 20 points in the first place: massive chunk plays that scared MSU fans.

What Almost Killed MSU in Week One

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) tackles Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans played very well on defense for most of the game, allowing only a few yards per play on average and generally holding the Rockets to nothing, constantly keeping them against a wall.

Yet the Rockets managed 20 points, which makes the previous statement seem a bit silly. How could Toledo score 20 points if the Spartans defended well and didn't allow many yards per play? The answer is chunk plays.

Toledo wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs (3) tries to make a catch against Michigan State cornerback Tre Bell (3) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were two plays in particular that caught the eye of fans against Toledo, one of which was a massive run by Connor Walendzak for a touchdown, where MSU just could not catch him, and a huge play by Adjatay Dabbs for another touchdown.

These touchdowns were big potential momentum swingers in the Rockets' favor, and they could have cost MSU the game, so here is what they need to do in Week Two to improve before tougher games arrive.

How MSU Can Improve Quickly

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only way MSU can stifle massive chunk plays is by making defensive adjustments, which will, of course, change slightly depending on the opponent and the offensive scheme they use. However, the team can still prepare for this in a general sense.

It will all be up to defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, of course, but the defense has amazing safeties to work with, such as Nikai Martinez, who could play farther back if the pass attack is heavy, or play closer than they did against Toledo if the rush attack is the focal point. These are only ideas, but whatever Rossi implements will need to stifle chunk plays for MSU to improve.

The Spartans ideally show these improvements in Week 2 against Eastern Michigan.