Spartan Nation Lets Out Emotions Following Shaky Opening Victory

The Spartans are starting afresh this season against the Toledo Rockets after a season of struggles last year, and even though hoping can be hard, MSU faithful believe that things are on the up and up.

I’m kinda hoping Fitzgerald can make MSU respectable again! Just gonna make the B1G even better! https://t.co/FVh0lZ3M1X — DAEJON LOVE💥📸 (@FALLOWTMEDIA1) September 5, 2026

However, MSU was going to need to get things going right off the bat, and they certainly did so during the first quarter of the season with a nearly perfect first drive and more to boot.

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: First Quarter

The Spartans were able to turn their first drive into a score after pounding the rock with Cam Edwards, which was exactly what Spartan Nation wanted to see after how rough last season was. That great first drive also did a lot to shape how people viewed Pat Fitzgerald's coaching style.

Might be the best drive MSU has had since K9 was on the team — 🤦‍♂️ (@McCarver98) September 5, 2026

2 pass plays.



You think Fitz doesn’t get it at MSU?



Toughness. — You Are The Program (@YATP_Podcast) September 5, 2026

The Spartans were unable to get another touchdown before the end of the first quarter, as a touchdown pass was nearly caught but not hauled in by Rodney Bullard Jr., which led to MSU settling for a field goal.

But they were up 10-0 by the end of the quarter - Milivojevic looked to be well-adjusted to the starting role, Cam Edwards was playing well as the engine of the offense, the new coaching, especially with the offensive plan being used, and overall, fans were impressed.

absolutely gobsmacked watching an MSU offense with route concepts you’d see on sundays — snorling (@sheanorling) September 5, 2026

Wow…I’m impressed so far MSU qb — Rudy SKC (@ani4dubs) September 5, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: Second Quarter

It could have been easy for MSU to take their foot off the gas at the start of the second quarter since it already had a double-digit lead, but that is not the culture Pat Fitzgerald is building in East Lansing. Instead, the Spartans were able to find an interception right off the bat through Kenny Soares Jr.

They then converted the interception into a quick field goal to go up 13-0. Some fans thought this game would be very close, but MSU built a comfortable lead.

people should not be down playing how msu is playing against toledo, as a top mac team last year I truly expected this to be a nail bitter l.



Obviously still have time for things to change, but this program looks like it did a whole 180. — 🥸🫵🏻 (@st3wygg) September 5, 2026

The Spartans were unable to contain Toledo for long as the Rockets scored on a massive 60-yard play for their first points, but MSU quickly responded with grit and a field goal. Another drive later, the Spartans were up 19-7 at the half with another field goal. The start was better than most expected, though people generally wanted more.

That's three straight MSU drives stalling deep in Toledo territory as Milivojevic can't find anyone and slip-sacks himself. Another FG coming for Boyd. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 5, 2026

More field goals.



Boyd makes his fourth of the first half from 35 yards. MSU will take a 19-7 lead into the half, but it's definitely a bit disappointing that the lead isn't larger. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) September 5, 2026

Spartan Nation to Season Opener: Third Quarter

The Spartans continued to have their grit tested in the second half after a couple of shaky plays. One saw Cam Edwards walk off the field a bit shaken; another saw a blocked kick that swung momentum away from MSU. Doubts were more prevalent than ever before.

disastrous series for MSU; injured RB, huge QB sack, dropped first down pass, blocked 54-yd FG attempt — SWARM Dev (@LettersFromDevs) September 5, 2026

Welcome back to msu football season 😐 — fitz fc (@grandpa_izzo) September 5, 2026

Those doubts continued to grow when Toledo scored another touchdown. The hype that quickly built in the first quarter deflated just as quickly in the third, and MSU needed to get something going to bring fans back to their side. It would have to wait until the fourth quarter, though.

Maybe by 2030 MSU will have a real secondary, we got a ballgame cause your offense is trash — John (@bearsfan_51) September 5, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter began with much back-and-forth that proved fruitless. That changed in the blink of an eye as both Toledo and MSU scored in rapid succession, with the Rockets even taking the lead for a moment before the Spartans put themselves back up with a risky two-point conversion to go up 27-20. Aside from a distraction during the conversion, most fans were not happy with the result thus far.

The most concerning thing for MSU is every time I look up, someone is injured or has gotten hit. Toledo is just as physical. — Schu (@tschu_22) September 5, 2026

This msu secondary 🤢 — mksburner (@mksburner) September 5, 2026

The final two minutes saw MSU needing to defend a 10-point lead, and it did just that. At the end of the day, a win is a win, and most fans saw it that way, with hope for the future, but they will need to see a lot improve before anything big can be hoped for.

Post game thoughts for Toledos first game: obviously came out super poor but found our footing nicely in the second quarter. Defense held strong and JAR is a beast as expected. Lots of hope for this squad. Go win the Big 10 MSU — BillthePony (@BillthePony345) September 5, 2026