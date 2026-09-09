3 Positions Where MSU Should Hold Big Advantages vs. EMU

Any enjoyment of Week 1 for Michigan State is now over, and the focus is now on the second game of the season.

MSU will trade one MAC opponent for Eastern Michigan (1-1 overall, 1-0 MAC) for its next contest. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network on Saturday. The Spartans are a bigger favorite this time than they were before their 30-20 win over Toledo . A couple of factors explain that.

Running Back

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) celebrates a first down against Toledo during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State should expect some success in the ground game against Eastern Michigan. It's tough to gauge how good the Eagles are compared to Power Four competition, as EMU's two games this year have been against Sacramento State (W, 28-17) and San Jose State (L, 27-21). Saturday will also be Eastern Michigan's first game away from the grey turf in Ypsilanti.

What's clear, though, is that MSU has the better running back room. The Spartans played five running backs against Toledo, though only three actually received a carry. Cam Edwards looked like a star on Friday, totaling 29 touches for 105 yards and one touchdown. Jaziun Patterson had seven carries for 23 yards. Marvis Parrish had six rushes for 28 yards.

Michigan State’s Marvis Parrish runs for a gain against Toledo during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

EMU doesn't have the proven depth at tailback that Michigan State does. Its leading rusher, Amareon Blue, is a sophomore who appeared in two games for the Eagles in 2025. He's got 23 carries for 136 yards and one score. The RB2, Braydon Bennett, was a pretty good back at Coastal Carolina, but only played four games at Virginia Tech last season.

Defensive Line

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, left, pressures Toledo’s John Alan Richter during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eastern Michigan's defensive line also didn't look super impressive against San Jose State. The quarterback for SJSU (also the "Spartans"), Luke Weaver, consistently had time in the pocket to scan EMU's secondary. He finished the day with 316 passing yards, three touchdowns, one pick, and the road win.

The Eagles have allowed only 110 rushing yards through two games, but their defensive line has faced one team transitioning up from the FCS and then a San Jose State team that wants to throw the ball more often.

Linebacker

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU should also be able to lean on Eastern Michigan with its large amount of depth at linebacker. The Eagles have a quality starter there -- Zach Mowchan, who has 25 total tackles through two games.

The number of options Michigan State has at linebacker is large, though. It starts with star player Jordan Hall, though he was limited during Week 1 with an apparent right elbow injury . The Spartans can also turn to Brady Pretzlaff and Caleb Wheatland for some reliable play. Dion Crawford is also an expected contributor, but he missed Week 1 with an apparent injury.