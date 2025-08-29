MSU Hockey to Play Outdoor Game Again This Season
Michigan State hockey's schedule just got even more intriguing.
Penn State Athletics announced on Friday that its home game against the Spartans on Jan. 31 will be played inside Beaver Stadium, the home venue of its football team. The event will be part of a doubleheader, which will also feature Penn State's women's team, which will play Robert Morris.
“Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium,” Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. “It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to Coach (James) Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as Dr. Pat Kraft, Vinnie James, and the entire Penn State Athletics Department for making it happen. We can’t wait to take the field!”
This will be the second year in a row that Michigan State will be playing a game outdoors, as it faced Wisconsin in The Frozen Confines at Wrigley Field in Chicago, a matchup in which it came away victorious with an overtime game-winner from forward Daniel Russell.
Michigan State will also open Big Ten play against Penn State when it hosts the Nittany Lions at Munn Ice Arena on Nov. 7 and 8.
Not only will this be a matchup between two of the better teams in the conference, but it will also be the first time the Spartans play top draft prospect Gavin McKenna, who chose Penn State over Michigan State earlier this summer.
Below is the Spartans' entire Big Ten schedule:
Nov. 7-8: Penn State (HOME)
Nov. 14-15: Notre Dame (AWAY)
Nov. 21-22: Wisconsin (HOME)
Dec. 5: Michigan (HOME)
Dec. 6: Michigan (AWAY)
Jan. 9-10: Ohio State (AWAY)
Jan. 15-16: Wisconsin (AWAY)
Jan. 23-24: Minnesota (HOME)
Jan. 31: Penn State (AWAY, Beaver Stadium)
Feb. 1: Penn State (AWAY)
Feb. 6: Michigan (AWAY)
Feb. 7: Michigan ("Duel in the D" at Little Caesars Arena)
Feb. 19-20: Notre Dame (HOME)
Feb. 27-28: Ohio State (HOME)
March 5-6: Minnesota (AWAY)
