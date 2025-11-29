Spartan Nation

Season Finale Live Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Maryland

Check back here for live game updates on MSU's season finale against the Terrapins.

Nathan Berry

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Game time for Michigan State (3-8 overall, 0-8 Big Ten) is quickly approaching, and the Spartans will be fighting to obtain a Big Ten victory against Maryland (4-7 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) at neutral Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on the dot on FS1; see further details here.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, celebrates with Malcolm Bell after Bell's sack against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU has failed to win a single Big Ten matchup this season, losing eight games in a row, but they are facing a Terrapins squad that has lost seven in a row in the same devastating fashion.

The match against Maryland might be the last game for Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith to prove that his team can win, and any hope fans may have for next season likely rests on the outcome.

Check back here for updates throughout the game, and below is a preview for the Spartans' season finale.

Game Preview

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, left, prepares to take the field with the team before the start of the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Battle Of Lackluster Defenses

  • The biggest battle between the Terrapins and Spartans will be on the defensive side of the ball, not because either defense is good but because both have been sub-par.
  • Both teams have allowed 20+, and quite often 30+, points against Big Ten teams, but each squad is on completely different trajectories to end the season defensively.
  • MSU has begun to tighten things up under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and they have not allowed over thirty points in three weeks. In contrast, Maryland has allowed 45 against Michigan, and 35 against the Rutgers.
Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jalil Farooq (1) can not secure a catch in the end zone as Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) looks on during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
  • Regardless, it will most likely be a very messy game on defense, and both team's offenses will have huge opportunities to have an explosive season finale.

Battle Of Struggling Offenses

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates a sack on Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • The Spartans and the Terrapins offenses have both struggled against Big Ten opponents, and both teams have performed similarly come the final stretch of the season.
  • Maryland has scored a total of 46 points in their last three games against schools that have good defenses, while MSU has scored 47, making the race between the two teams almost dead even.
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) is sacked by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
  • Each performance has not been enough to win any games for both the Spartans and the Terrapins, but one will have to come out on top and snap their respective teams losing streak.
  • It will either be MSU quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's first Big Ten win of his career, or Maryland QB Malik Washington starting to bring his team back on track, but both will have the opportunity to be explosive against their opponents lax defenses.

Live Updates

Brandon Tulli
Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

First Half

Maryland won the toss and elected to defer. The Spartans get the ball first.

First Quarter

TOUCHDOWN, MICHIGAN STATE: Alessio Milivojevic throws to Kai Rios for a touchdown; 7-0, Spartans.

