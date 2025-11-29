Season Finale Live Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Maryland
Game time for Michigan State (3-8 overall, 0-8 Big Ten) is quickly approaching, and the Spartans will be fighting to obtain a Big Ten victory against Maryland (4-7 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) at neutral Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on the dot on FS1; see further details here.
MSU has failed to win a single Big Ten matchup this season, losing eight games in a row, but they are facing a Terrapins squad that has lost seven in a row in the same devastating fashion.
The match against Maryland might be the last game for Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith to prove that his team can win, and any hope fans may have for next season likely rests on the outcome.
Check back here for updates throughout the game, and below is a preview for the Spartans' season finale.
Game Preview
Battle Of Lackluster Defenses
- The biggest battle between the Terrapins and Spartans will be on the defensive side of the ball, not because either defense is good but because both have been sub-par.
- Both teams have allowed 20+, and quite often 30+, points against Big Ten teams, but each squad is on completely different trajectories to end the season defensively.
- MSU has begun to tighten things up under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and they have not allowed over thirty points in three weeks. In contrast, Maryland has allowed 45 against Michigan, and 35 against the Rutgers.
- Regardless, it will most likely be a very messy game on defense, and both team's offenses will have huge opportunities to have an explosive season finale.
Battle Of Struggling Offenses
- The Spartans and the Terrapins offenses have both struggled against Big Ten opponents, and both teams have performed similarly come the final stretch of the season.
- Maryland has scored a total of 46 points in their last three games against schools that have good defenses, while MSU has scored 47, making the race between the two teams almost dead even.
- Each performance has not been enough to win any games for both the Spartans and the Terrapins, but one will have to come out on top and snap their respective teams losing streak.
- It will either be MSU quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's first Big Ten win of his career, or Maryland QB Malik Washington starting to bring his team back on track, but both will have the opportunity to be explosive against their opponents lax defenses.
Live Updates
First Half
Maryland won the toss and elected to defer. The Spartans get the ball first.
First Quarter
TOUCHDOWN, MICHIGAN STATE: Alessio Milivojevic throws to Kai Rios for a touchdown; 7-0, Spartans.
