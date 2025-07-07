REPORT: Michigan State Misses Out on Elite Prospect McKenna
It was a long road, but ultimately, the "Penn" was mightier than the Spartan sword.
After a month-long battle in trying to obtain the top prize in college hockey, Gavin McKenna has opted to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions over the Michigan State Spartans, as first reported by Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson.
It was rumored for a while that this may have been the case. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman speculated that Penn State was the favorite for McKenna’s services, despite the loaded roster that Michigan State will be rolling out this upcoming season.
Penn State’s hockey program is just now building itself into a powerhouse. It’s backed by Penn State alum, billionaire, and owner of both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula.
Back in 2012, Pegula and his wife, Kim, donated $102 million to the school’s men’s and women’s hockey programs in order for them to meet Division I standards. And it was reported that McKenna was offered a hefty NIL package.
There’s a clear appetite for hockey to be a fixture in Penn State sports, especially after making the school’s first-ever Frozen Four last season.
Not only that, the Nittany Lions are desperately looking for a star who becomes a long-time NHL player. The Penn State alum with the most NHL games played is Brett Murray, who has only played 26 career games.
Now, with McKenna, the possibilities are endless.
So, what does this mean for Michigan State? The Spartans will be just fine.
Michigan State was already a perennial championship contender before the McKenna sweepstakes — and it still is now.
Obviously, the disappointment of missing out on a generational prospect stings, but Spartan hockey is as must-watch TV as any other program in college hockey.
On top of having one of the best and most respected coaches in the game in Adam Nightingale, Michigan State’s offensive power is good enough to take on just about anyone, including Penn State with McKenna.
The reigning Hobey Baker winner, Isaac Howard, is returning for his senior season, as is goaltender Trey Augustine, who will be a junior.
Not only that, it has center Cayden Lindstrom coming into the fold for his freshman season. He was the fourth overall pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Michigan State also has several prospects in the 2025 Draft who will be entering as freshmen — such as Ryker Lee, one of the more skilled prospects in the class, hulking forward Shane Vansaghi, and two-way center Eric Nilson.
Adding McKenna would’ve been a huge get, but the Big Ten matchups between the Spartans and Nittany Lions this season will be must-watch hockey.
