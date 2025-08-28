Quindarius Dunnigan on How MSU's Leadership Compares to Last Year
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles had called out his team following its season-finale loss to Rutgers last year, questioning the desire to succeed.
"Maybe it's the attitude," Chiles had said. "I don't know what the attitude is. I don't have the attitude, so I've never seen that before, and it's sickening, actually. It's disheartening. I don't like that feeling; I don't like that mentality at all, and things need to change."
From a leadership standpoint, it would seem things have changed. And not even because of the returning players. For instance, transfer redshirt senior center Matt Gulbin was already elected a captain before even playing a down for the Spartans.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren went as far as to say Gulbin's leadership is "something that (the Spartans) were kind of missing a little bit last year."
Gulbin's fellow captain, seventh-year defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan, has noticed the shift in leadership as well.
"I think vocal is the biggest thing," Dunnigan said. "I mean, we didn't really know each other as much kind of coming in last year. I think guys knowing each other's backgrounds, knowing how they talk and everything like that, I think that is a big advantage as far as understanding what a person says and how they say it and not being afraid to speak up. I think that's a big step from last year, for sure."
Jonathan Smith emphasizes a "player-led" team. Coaches can only do so much, and it's the players who are ultimately on the field together.
The players will always be the ones who set the tone.
Why Quindarius Dunnigan thinks he was elected a captain
Dunnigan is part of that, and that's why his teammates elected him as one of their five captains.
"I believe I was elected because I do have a voice," he said. "I believe that's a gift that God gave me. And I really demand the most out of my teammates. I just see potential; I don't want to leave any stone unturned, so I want to be able to use the voice that I have to not be afraid if I see guys can do better (to say), 'Hey, you can do better.' And I expect the same from them holding me accountable the same way."
