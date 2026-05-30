MSU Ranked Among Nation's Best Following Fears' Return

Expectations for next season in East Lansing are very high.

Michigan State basketball put what is perhaps the finishing touch on its 2026-27 roster on Wednesday night when star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. announced that he'd be withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to MSU. Tim Capruso of Sports Illustrated ranked him as the best returning player in all of college basketball.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Natty or bust" is a strong phrase to use in late May, but "Final Four or bust" does not seem quite as crazy. The Spartans and Tom Izzo have what might be their most complete roster since COVID and the Cassius Winston years.

Fears and new teammate Anton Bonke were among a wave of college players to withdraw from the draft on Wednesday. That spurred a bunch of new, extremely early college basketball rankings. Michigan State seems to be around the appropriate spot for most of them.

Where the Spartans Are Ranked

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. readies to shoot a free throw against UConn during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Most sites seem to rank MSU in the middle of the top 10. A list from On3 has the Spartans at No. 5; a list on CBS has them at No. 6; and Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network has them at No. 7.

That seems about right. Michigan State doesn't have the overwhelming talent of a national title favorite that Florida or Duke might have right now, but the Spartans' continuity, depth, and lack of an obvious fatal flaw make the thought of becoming a title favorite or contender pretty plausible.

Taking Steps Forward

Michigan State's Tom Izzo smiles from the bench during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU and Izzo have been taking steps in this direction, too. The last two teams that were within a breath or two of a Final Four helped restore higher expectations after going the prior four seasons being no better than a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State was in the Elite Eight two seasons ago. The Spartans were right there with the eventual national runners-up during the Sweet 16 this March and almost definitely would've won if they hadn't dug themselves into a giant early hole.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Two of the team's three top scorers are back; Izzo got a guy who fits pretty well in the portal to plug in at center; an elite freshman class is joining the program; the rotation could go 11 or 12 deep; the Final Four is in Detroit. Sports don't operate this way, but it just feels right, in a way.

National title No. 2 has eluded Izzo for a long time. Headed into Year 32 now, this very well may be his best remaining shot.

Michigan State's Coen Carr defends against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI