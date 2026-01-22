MSU Football Re-Offers 5-Star EDGE from Chicago

Pat Fitzgerald is not shying away from recruiting those near the top of the recruiting rankings.

Michigan State tossed its hat back in the ring that is the recruitment of five-star EDGE defender Kameron McGee. The Chicago native posted that he had been re-offered by the Spartans on Twitter/X on Tuesday night.

McGee had already received an offer from the Jonathan Smith staff back in January 2025, but this is still a great way for a staff to show that they're still interested. The list of offers from other schools is extensive, including the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Indiana, and several big programs.

It makes sense after one looks at his ranking. According to the 247Sports Composite, McGee is the sixth-best player in the entire class of 2028. He's ranked second among EDGE defenders and is first in the entire state of Illinois. McGee will only be a high school junior next fall, so there is a long way to go in this recruitment.

More on McGee, MSU's Recruiting Efforts

Currently, McGee is also listed at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds on 247Sports. An evaluation on the site by Hudson Standish says McGee "should be viewed as a potential game-wrecking odd front edge rusher with an immense pass-rushing ceiling."

If there is any true advantage that Michigan State has in the recruitment of McGee, it's that he's from Chicago. Naturally, Fitzgerald built up quite a few connections with high school coaches in the area around the city during his 17 seasons as the head coach at Northwestern. He may be able to do even better with Chicago-area recruits than he did at NU because of the resource upgrade that he now has at MSU.

McGee attends Brother Rice High School, where he is teammates with class of 2027 defensive lineman Brayden Parks . He is a four-star recruit ranked 234th overall in his class and is 29th among those at his position. Michigan State offered Parks last Thursday.

With Fitzgerald's area of expertise quite literally being Chicago, it definitely feels like that talent-rich area is a place where Michigan State will be recruiting a lot moving forward. Fitzgerald recently said at a convention for high school coaches from Michigan during an off-podium interview that MSU is still going to be a program that prioritizes high school recruiting and then filling holes in the transfer portal where it is necessary.

