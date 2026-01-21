Date Revealed for Unveiling Full 2026 MSU Football Schedule

It's nearly time to officially mark your calendars for the 2026 football season.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that it will be revealing the dates of every single 2026 conference game soon. Every game will be revealed next Tuesday, Jan. 27, on the Big Ten Network at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Michigan State's opponents for the 2026 season are already known; this just puts all the names in order. The linear progression of the season very much matters, though. Where bye weeks and key opponents are can have a real effect.

Here is a quick breakdown of what is already known about the Spartans' schedule for next year and some of the other things to look out for when the schedule drops:

Non-Conference Schedule

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dates for MSU's three annual non-conference games are already set. Michigan State will open its season by hosting Toledo on Sept. 5, except that the Spartans have traditionally opened on Friday nights, so that game may be on Sept. 4, actually. MSU hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12 the following week.

These two "buy games" will cost the school $2.8 million total, with $1.3 million going to Toledo and $1.5 million going to EMU, according to documents obtained by Spartan Nation via a public records request.

The big one is Michigan State's trip to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. That game is set for Sept. 19. This is the first half of a home-and-home with the Fighting Irish. MSU will also play them in East Lansing during the 2027 season, with the date set for Sept. 18 of that year.

Michigan State and Notre Dame's "Battle for the Megaphone" will certainly be a chance for Pat Fitzgerald's program to make an early statement. Also worth noting is that MSU will be facing Noah Kim, who is now at Eastern Michigan. Barring any injuries, he's expected to be the first of three former Michigan State quarterbacks that the Spartans face in 2026.

Big Ten Opponents

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Home Games: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington

Away Games: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

There are two names here that I will instantly be looking for once the 12-game slate is announced: Michigan and Northwestern.

MSU's annual game against the Wolverines is always the game that is going to matter the most every year, but that game against the Wildcats will have some unreal storylines behind it. Not only is Fitzgerald getting the chance to face his alma mater for the first time since being fired by NU, but former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is now there and will go up against his old team.

The 2026 Big Ten slate, overall, is relatively light by today's standards. The Spartans are avoiding both Indiana and Ohio State. Oregon is the only serious juggernaut on the conference schedule, and that game is in East Lansing.

Another little note is that former MSU quarterback Katin Houser is now at Illinois. He transferred from the Spartans to East Carolina after the 2023 season and has now found his way back to the Big Ten and will also be returning to East Lansing.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) looks to pass against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

